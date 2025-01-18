"Hoped it was Chris Jericho,""He deserves a proper send off" - Fans erupt after rumor of AEW star's retirement surfaces

It has just been reported that a certain AEW veteran's match tomorrow night on Collision: Maximum Carnage will be their last, as they are set to retire. Fans have reacted to the news, and how they believed that this should have been celebrated.

Christopher Daniels is set to face 'Hangman' Adam Page in a Texas Death Match to settle their ongoing rivalry. What started as backstage conversations between the two stars became a heated feud, as misunderstandings turned into physical altercations. This brutal clash will serve as a way for them to settle their differences.

This match will not air live, as tapings took place last night. It was reported by Fightful Select that The Fallen Angel was set to retire following his match on Collision. The veteran has competed across several major promotions over the years, and his illustrious career will come to a close, with 'Hangman' Adam Page being his final opponent.

Fans were not too happy with this report, as it felt like there should have been a better build-up to someone retiring who had spent decades in the industry. One hoped that he could have retired in TNA instead, seeing as he made a name for himself in the Nashville-based promotion as well.

Some fans brought up how they had mistaken it for Chris Jericho and hoped it was him who'd announced his retirement instead, seeing as Jericho and Daniels were the same age. One even wanted to watch the two battle it out in a retirement bout.

You can check out some of the reactions in the screenshot below:

This ongoing feud between the two AEW stars was said to be "significant"

Following AEW Worlds End, many wondered why 'Hangman' Adam Page was suddenly put into a feud with Christopher Daniels considering he previously feuded with bigger names such as Swerve Strickland, Jay White, and Jon Moxley.

A report came in a week and a half ago talking about how the former AEW World Champion's storyline with Daniels is said to be "significant" and that this would play a role in his plans, as he is a major figure on the roster.

Seeing as Hangman Page is set to be the veteran's final opponent, it remains to be seen what this does for his booking within the company moving forward. He has had a lackluster run in AEW recently, but this could be the start of a great run for him across 2025.

