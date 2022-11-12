"Hopefully, Goldberg doesn't drop him on his neck" - Wrestling fans go into a frenzy over the possibility of dream warfare between WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to the idea of a fantasy match-up between Goldberg and Jon Moxley.

In recent years, the WWE Hall of Famer has shared the ring with numerous younger talents, including Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and other prominent names. Moxley, meanwhile, has been at the top of his game in AEW and is currently in his third reign as the AEW World Champion.

Reacting to the idea of a potential match-up between the two men, fans on social media took digs at Goldberg. Some even criticized the Hall of Famer for seemingly being too risky in the ring. Meanwhile, a few fans claimed that Moxley would have to "carry" the former Universal Champion in a potential showdown.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Albie @AlbieMKII @IWCBookingBot moxley gonna need a new spine after carrying this match @IWCBookingBot moxley gonna need a new spine after carrying this match

Overlord Dan @OverlordDan @IWCBookingBot Just let Mox do what he did to Punk in their first AEW title match and it’s fine @IWCBookingBot Just let Mox do what he did to Punk in their first AEW title match and it’s fine

Charles @nohotdogforboys @IWCBookingBot Yeah glad to see no ones posting Seamus this time @IWCBookingBot Yeah glad to see no ones posting Seamus this time

Lostradamus @iAmLosoReyes @IWCBookingBot I see mox putting a metal plate around his waste to block the spear @IWCBookingBot I see mox putting a metal plate around his waste to block the spear

ArsalWise @arsal_wise @IWCBookingBot Gonna need a generational carryjob from Mox @IWCBookingBot Gonna need a generational carryjob from Mox

Idoru 5✮ ⚽🇧🇷 @Idoru_gtmv @IWCBookingBot make it a first blood match and you have a tie in 30 seconds @IWCBookingBot make it a first blood match and you have a tie in 30 seconds

AQ @aqualescence @IWCBookingBot I'll pass on any Goldberg match, even one with Moxley in it @IWCBookingBot I'll pass on any Goldberg match, even one with Moxley in it

Moxley became the new AEW World Champion after beating Bryan Danielson at Dynamite: Grand Slam. Following CM Punk's reported suspension from the company, The Death Rider once again regained the top spot by winning the world title.

He is set to defend the title against MJF at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. The Salt of the Earth returned at the All Out show to win the Casino Ladder Match.

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Dynamite results here.

Disco Inferno recently commented on AEW possibly signing Goldberg

WCW veteran Disco Inferno isn't confident that AEW will ever sign Goldberg. Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, he spoke on the subject.

Disco mentioned that AEW hasn't been doing anything notable with some of their current stars, including Miro and Lance Archer. Hence, signing the WWE Hall of Famer wouldn't make sense at the moment:

"Well, they're not doing anything with Miro. They're not doing anything with Lance Archer. Bro there's so many guys that they're not doing anything with. Like I'm not confident that they'll bring in a guy like Goldberg and they're going to know what to do with him," Inferno said. (0:30-0:41)

Goldberg's last match was against Roman Reigns at this year's Elimination Chamber premium live event. The 55-year-old failed to win the Universal Championship and end Reigns' historic title reign.

Do you think AEW should approach the former WCW World Champion? Sound off in the comment section

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes