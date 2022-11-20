"Hopefully Sasha [Banks]" - Wrestling fans erupt to wild predictions about the 6-time WWE Women's Champion making an appearance at AEW Full Gear 2022

The wrestling world recently reacted to predictions about Sasha Banks making an appearance at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

AEW Full Gear 2022 is just around the corner, and Tony Khan has booked a stacked card for the event. As of this writing, 13 matches have been announced, including three for the pre-show. All prominent titles in the company will be on the line, with Jon Moxley and MJF's AEW World Championship match main eventing the night.

However, besides great in-ring action in pay-per-views, Khan has been known to have surprises up his sleeves for major shows. Fans are expecting nothing less from AEW Full Gear, with some even hilariously predicting that Sasha Banks could make an appearance at the event.

Below are some of the reactions to the same:

🅷🅽🅲🅷⛱ @HNCHDynamite Wonder what Tony Khan has in store for us tonight. Do you guys see any debuts happening at #AEW Full Gear? Wonder what Tony Khan has in store for us tonight. Do you guys see any debuts happening at #AEW Full Gear?

I_loove Aew @Aedub4life @AEWallday_ That's a reaaaal chance real biig chance, debut here & a video package there in Japan after them crowning first ever iwgp women's world champ @AEWallday_ That's a reaaaal chance real biig chance, debut here & a video package there in Japan after them crowning first ever iwgp women's world champ

Romanallday @AEWallday_ @wwe2420 @HNCHDynamite I know I just want her to go there so bad. She ain't wwe material @wwe2420 @HNCHDynamite I know I just want her to go there so bad. She ain't wwe material

I'm Brandon./ ISU 4-6/Titans 7-3/bulls 5-6 @PeckBrandon86 @HNCHDynamite i'm cool either way, would love mercedes to show up but probably not likely but would be massive for the company as a whole. should be a great show! @HNCHDynamite i'm cool either way, would love mercedes to show up but probably not likely but would be massive for the company as a whole. should be a great show!

WWE2420  @wwe2420 @AEWallday_ @HNCHDynamite I can’t wait until Sasha shows up either at Survivor Series or Royal Rumble @AEWallday_ @HNCHDynamite I can’t wait until Sasha shows up either at Survivor Series or Royal Rumble

You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.

Jade Cargill recently expressed her desire to face Sasha Banks ahead of her title defense at AEW Full Gear

While speaking during her interview with Steve Fall on Ten Count, Cargill said that while a dream match between her and Sasha Banks is unlikely to happen, one cannot rule it out completely.

“I have no idea. Fans always want to create these fantasy matches that will probably never happen. But where there’s a will, there’s a way. Let’s just say that with wrestling and how unpredictable wrestling is, you just never know," Cargill said.

Leila Grey, a member of Jade Cargill's Baddies faction, also spoke about a potential dream match against The Boss during her recent interview with Captain' Corner.

"If it’s anybody in the world, I would like to wrestle Sasha Banks. Sasha Banks is my favorite wrestler, she’s definitely an inspiration to me and that would just be my ultimate dream match. We might see it if Sasha goes to AEW," Grey said.

It will be interesting to see if Sasha Banks ever jumps ship to AEW in the future and possibly faces Cargill or Grey in the promotion.

Do you think The Boss will ever make a move to All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

