Top AEW wrestler answers if she will battle Sasha Banks in a dream match soon

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill responded to the prospect of having a dream match with WWE Superstar Sasha Banks.

Banks infamously walked out of the Stamford-based promotion on May 16, along with Naomi and hasn't returned to the company since. Despite still being contracted to WWE, The Boss has consistently been in the rumor mill about a potential move to Jacksonville.

Meanwhile, Cargill remains undefeated after beating Marina Shafir last week on AEW Dynamite to retain her TBS title and grab her 41st victory. She will face the 'self-proclaimed' TBS Champion Nyla Rose at Full Gear pay-per-view.

Fans have been yearning for a dream match between Cargill and Banks. Addressing it with Steve Fall on Ten Count, the TBS Champion admitted that she had no idea about the fantasy bout.

However, the AEW star didn't rule out the possibility by saying anything could happen in the wrestling business.

“I have no idea. Fans always want to create these fantasy matches that will probably never happen. But where there’s a will, there’s a way. Let’s just say that with wrestling and how unpredictable wrestling is, you just never know," Cargill said. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Last night, The Boss was in Boston, and speculations quickly amped up that she might appear on Dynamite, which happens to be held in the city. However, it turned out that the WWE Superstar was just there to film a movie.

Jade Cargill's teammate in AEW also expressed a desire to face Sasha Banks

While TBS Champion Jade Cargill is unsure about a dream match with Sasha Banks, her disciple in The Baddies, Leila Grey, wants to wrestle The Boss.

In an interview with Captain's Corner, Grey admitted that it would be an honor to face her wrestling influence, especially if Banks decides to join Tony Khan's company.

"If it’s anybody in the world, I would like to wrestle Sasha Banks. Sasha Banks is my favorite wrestler, she’s definitely an inspiration to me and that would just be my ultimate dream match. We might see it if Sasha goes to AEW," Grey said.

For now, The Boss' future in WWE is still hanging in the balance. Still, it would be interesting to see if those dream matches with the aforementioned AEW stars could become a reality.

