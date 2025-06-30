"Horrible booking," "400 days of politicking"- Fans go wild as Mercedes Mone completes 400 days as AEW TBS champion

Fans have been giving different reactions on social media after AEW's Mercedes Mone completed 400 days as the TBS Champion. She has been one of the top performers for the company in the past year. The Women's Owen Cup winner is scheduled to face Women's World Champion Toni Storm at All In: Texas.

Ahead of her blockbuster match, she has managed to capture six championships from major as well as independent promotions. While she broke many records over the past year, the CEO has managed to achieve a major milestone once again. She has been holding the TBS Championship since her AEW in-ring debut at Double or Nothing 2024.

After outstanding title defenses throughout the year, she completed 400 days as the champion recently. She is just days away from breaking multiple records and can even become the longest-reigning TBS Champion of all time in a few months.

Fans have been calling out Mercedes Mone for her strong booking as she hasn't been pinned even once since her AEW debut. While many criticized her bookings, many also congratulated her on her major achievement.

You can check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Mercedes Mone's special achievement

Mercedes Mone slams Toni Storm ahead of All In

Things have been heating up between The CEO and Timeless Toni as they will face each other at All In. While the feud has appeared slow in the past few weeks, it changed gears in the recent edition of Collision, as the TBS Champion had some harsh words for the AEW Women's World Champion.

While speaking on the recent Collision episode, Mercedes claimed that she will be winning her seventh title at All In.

"You're a mark, just like all of these fans, but me, I'm a true star, darling. I'm Six Belts Mone, a global champion, soon to be Seven Belts Mone. And Toni, you're right about one thing, you're not just some motherf****r, you're the motherf****r that's gonna get so f****d over at All In: Texas. Because Toni, this is my movie, because this is my story," Mone said.

It will be interesting to see what happens between Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm in the coming weeks.

