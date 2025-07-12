"Horrible call," "It's 2025" - Fans erupt in anger after Dustin Rhodes wins the AEW TNT title

Dustin Rhodes has won his first singles title in AEW at All In : Texas, becoming the new TNT Champion. Fans have now taken to social media to express their disappointment with the outcome.

Some time before the Tony Khan-led promotion's biggest show of the year began, it was revealed that Adam Cole would be relinquishing the TNT Championship due to an undisclosed injury. As a result, his scheduled title defense against Kyle Fletcher was changed into a four-way match for the vacated belt, pitting The Protostar against Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and Dustin Rhodes.

The shocking conclusion of the bout witnessed The Natural reversing The Red Death's Dragontamer submission into a pinfall to score the win. His victory at All In earned Rhodes his first singles championship in AEW.

A section of fans on X/Twitter were less than thrilled, however, with Dustin becoming TNT Champion at Globe Life Field. A number of users also criticised the company for not granting the victory to Kyle Fletcher, who had walked into the four-way as the favorite to win the matchup.

"Kyle Fletcher should’ve won but okay," wrote a fan.

"IM SORRY????!! WHAT??!!!" - exclaimed a user.

"what are we doing [sad face emoji]," wrote a user.

"Awful decision," said one post.

It remains to be seen how long Dustin Rhodes' reign as AEW TNT Champion will last.

