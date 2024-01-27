A member of the House of Black sent out an ominous message ahead of a massive stipulation match on AEW Collision.

Brody King took to X to share a warning for FTR and Daniel Garcia. The former AEW World Trios Champions are set to face the Top Guys and the Red Death in a 6-man Elimination-style cage match on the upcoming January 27 edition of Collision. The contest is a culmination of a lengthy and chaotic feud between the two sides.

On the first Collision of 2024, the team formerly called the Revival defeated Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews in a high-stakes tag match with assistance from Daniel Garcia, who thwarted interference from Brody King. House of Black would defeat FTR and Garcia in a trios match the following week, but the conflict did not end there.

Garcia, who is a former ROH Pure Champion, defeated Buddy Matthews in a singles match on the January 20 episode of Collision. The aftermath saw a melee between the two teams, following which Garcia and the former AEW World Tag Team Champions delivered the challenge for the Escape the Cage Elimination Match.

Brody King delivered a simple two-word message on X ahead of the massive bout.

"No mercy," King wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen which side will secure the victory in the matchup.

Brody King suffered an upset loss to a top AEW star on Collision

Brody King had an incredibly impressive showing in the 2023 Continental Classic. He did, however, suffer an unexpected loss to a top AEW star in the tournament.

On the Holiday Bash 2023 episode of Collision, Daniel Garcia defeated Brody King in a major upset in the Blue League side of the tournament, which was set to crown the inaugural AEW Continental Champion. The former PWG World Champion had lost all of his prior matches in the tournament, whereas King had racked up high-profile wins over Claudio Castagnoli and eventual winner Eddie Kingston.

Garcia managed to pin King in a shocking win to the delight of the live crowd. The House of Black attacked Garcia after the match and beat down the latter's JAS stablemate, Matt Menard, before the two were saved by FTR.

Expand Tweet

The rivalry between the two teams has carried over into 2024, and they prepare to meet in an Escape the Cage Elimination Match on the upcoming episode of Collision.

Can FTR and Garcia deal with the House of Black once and for all in a steel cage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.