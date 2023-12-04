House of Black set to have massive match former WWE stars - Reports

Tony Khan does AEW's bookings, which are closely guarded. But there is information about one feud that has the potential to go big, and former WWE stars are battling it out with the House of Black.

That tag team is FTR. Dave Meltzer recently revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio that there will be a match pitting them against each other shortly.

"Well, they’re gonna have a match soon, I don’t know the day or the show. It may be on the pay-per-view,” he said. [h/t ringsidenews.com]

The professional wrestling tag team and former Tag Team champions, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, have been with AEW since 2020. Prior to that, the team had a stellar run in WWE on all three of its brands (NXT, RAW, and SmackDown). The two have tasted gold there as well.

They were NXT Tag Team Champions from 2015 to 2017. Later on, they were RAW Tag Team Champions from 2017 to 2019. Finally, they held gold on SmackDown from 2019 to 2020.

They captured championship gold in AEW at All Out in 2020 and lost the titles to The Young Bucks at Full Gear in November of the same year. The two are signed with AEW until 2027.

AEW stars reacted openly to CM Punk's WWE return

Several wrestlers who were with the Stamford-based company are now with AEW, but the tide is now changing. This year, AEW lost Jade Cargill and CM Punk to WWE.

Both incidents created a huge amount of attention and were talking points for the wrestling fraternity. While WWE doesn't refer to AEW, several wrestlers on the Jacksonville-based company's roster reacted to Punk's re-emergence at Survivor Series WarGames '23.

What do you think? Will FTR have a great run in AEW as well? Sound off in the comments section below.