How is CM Punk responding after being barred from contacting The Elite? Wrestling legend puts the pieces together

Reports have recently claimed that CM Punk could have booted a number of stars out of AEW Collision. While at least Hangman Page's barring has been explained, Jim Cornette believes that Punk could be taking revenge on The Elite.

The mixed reports on what truly happened between The Elite and CM Punk have resulted in many fans being unsure of the events of their brawl. Legal intervention was made at some point, which has led to claims that Punk cannot be on the same show The Elite is on.

During a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran speculated that CM Punk could be barring stars from Collision due to how The Elite treated him.

"So, in return, he said ‘Okay, well I’m The Guy over here on Saturday nights, and you can’t come and play in my sandbox if I can’t come and hang out in your backyard, so f**k you!’" (From 06:02 to 06:11)

Cornette continued:

"If you’ve been told ‘Well, you can’t come over here and play with our friends.’ Then why are you gonna let their friends come over and play with you? The answer is because on Saturday night, they’re not playing. They’re trying to do a television broadcast instead of a friend social club." (From 06:48 to 07:04)

Punk's recent promo on Hangman Page left many believing he was stirring the pot. However, according to Booker T, the segment elevated the former AEW World Champion.

Jim Cornette recalled how CM Punk was the first to be banned from interacting with the AEW roster

CM Punk notably had help from his coach and real-life friend Ace Steel during the brawl with The Elite. After the incident, Steel was the only one to be fired, but he's back despite not being allowed backstage. Cornette also believes that this is due to backstage politics.

Earlier in the same episode, Jim Cornette recounted all the reports that claimed that CM Punk was prevented from making amends.

"Here’s the thing: what have we been hearing for months since last September? It’s been almost a year now: Punk’s not allowed to be around [The Young Bucks] and their friends; Punk has been told by attorneys ‘don’t try to contact Kenny anymore and settle these things’; Punk has been told that he’s persona non grata in these various situations." (From 05:34 to 06:01).

It remains to be seen if all the reports have been accurate or if the promotion's backstage woes have been exaggerated all this time. Unfortunately, fans might not find out the real story anytime soon.