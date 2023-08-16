"It's a rub for Hangman Page" - WWE veteran defends CM Punk over his verbal onslaught against AEW star

CM Punk's recent off-air promo in which he berated "Hangman" Adam Page quickly got the wrestling world talking. While there are conflicting reports over whether this post-Collision segment was a work or not, a WWE veteran has come to the Second City Saint's aid, noting that this debacle only helped to raise The Elite member's star power.

The real-life issues between Punk and Hangman have been well-documented, and the recent incident after Collision went off the air is just the latest in a long list of problematic occurrences between the two.

But, as far as promos go, Booker T asserts that there are essentially no rules. Even so, the WCW legend believes that Punk talking about Page is giving him "a rub." Booker said the following on his Hall of Fame podcast:

"Anything goes in a promo. For me, like family, I'm not gonna bring family into play or anything like that. That's just me. But as far as the stuff CM Punk is doing with Hangman Page, it's a rub for Hangman Page because he's not as big of a star as CM Punk. CM Punk saying something about Hangman Page might spark an interest and people want to see something. I look at it in several different ways, I really do." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

CM Punk has reportedly apologized to Hangman Page

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, it seems as though The Voice of the Voiceless has issued a private apology to Hangman Page after mercilessly burying him after the latest episode of Collision. This update comes courtesy of Voices of Wrestling's Flagship Wrestling Podcast.

A previous report by Haus of Wrestling indicated that Punk's off-air promo did not come across as he had intended and that he, in fact, felt bad about it afterward. However, no word of apology was mentioned at the time.

Despite this, the media outlet did mention that the Straight-Edge Superstar was seemingly open to burying the hatchet with The Elite, and perhaps this rumored apology is a signal of that.

