  • AEW
  "How is this fair"- Ex-WWE champion expresses frustration over Mercedes Mone's recent title win

“How is this fair”- Ex-WWE champion expresses frustration over Mercedes Mone’s recent title win

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 21, 2025 15:16 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone [Image via AEW's YouTube]

Mercedes Mone made history at WrestleDream by winning the Interim ROH Women's World Television Championship. With that win, Mone broke the iconic record of Ultimo Dragon from 1996 of holding 10 titles simultaneously all across the globe. Now that The CEO has surpassed such a legendary milestone, her confidence is at an all-time high.

However, former NXT Women's Champion Athena seems not to be enjoying Mone's success in pro-wrestling. It is potentially because of a recent message by the AEW TBS Champion that was seemingly targeted at Minion Overlord. In an X post, she asked her fans who they would like her to share the ring with in the Ring of Honor now that she is an ROH champion.

Taking to X, the ROH Women's World Champion quoted on Mone's post with a message of her own. She expressed her frustration over seeing The CEO not only in AEW but also in the Ring of Honor. The 37-year-old star even called out ROH, asking how it can be fair enough for her.

"Ugggh... now I have to deal with her on my show too... @ringofhonor how is this fair to your #ForeverROHChamp" she wrote

Check out her X post below:

Mina Shirakawa sends a stern remark to Mercedes Mone following their WrestleDream encounter

Mina Shirakawa answered Mercedes Mone's open challenge to face her at WrestleDream. However, she failed to defeat The CEO and lost her Interim ROH Women's World Television Championship as well. But following the match, the Japanese superstar sent a stern message to Mone.

Taking to X, Shirakawa shared pictures from her past encounters with the former WWE star. She said that Mone always takes things that matter to her. However, Mina vowed to take down the AEW TBS Champion by herself when the time would come.

".@MercedesVarnado always takes what matters to me. I will end this myself," posted Mina.

Check out her X post below:

With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for Mercedes Mone in the world of pro-wrestling from here on out.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

