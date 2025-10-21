“How is this fair”- Ex-WWE champion expresses frustration over Mercedes Mone’s recent title win

Mercedes Mone made history at WrestleDream by winning the Interim ROH Women's World Television Championship. With that win, Mone broke the iconic record of Ultimo Dragon from 1996 of holding 10 titles simultaneously all across the globe. Now that The CEO has surpassed such a legendary milestone, her confidence is at an all-time high.However, former NXT Women's Champion Athena seems not to be enjoying Mone's success in pro-wrestling. It is potentially because of a recent message by the AEW TBS Champion that was seemingly targeted at Minion Overlord. In an X post, she asked her fans who they would like her to share the ring with in the Ring of Honor now that she is an ROH champion.Taking to X, the ROH Women's World Champion quoted on Mone's post with a message of her own. She expressed her frustration over seeing The CEO not only in AEW but also in the Ring of Honor. The 37-year-old star even called out ROH, asking how it can be fair enough for her.&quot;Ugggh... now I have to deal with her on my show too... @ringofhonor how is this fair to your #ForeverROHChamp&quot; she wroteCheck out her X post below:Athena is ROH &amp; All Elite! @AthenaPalmer_FGLINKUgggh... now I have to deal with her on my show too...@ringofhonor how is this fair to your #ForeverROHChampMina Shirakawa sends a stern remark to Mercedes Mone following their WrestleDream encounterMina Shirakawa answered Mercedes Mone's open challenge to face her at WrestleDream. However, she failed to defeat The CEO and lost her Interim ROH Women's World Television Championship as well. But following the match, the Japanese superstar sent a stern message to Mone.Taking to X, Shirakawa shared pictures from her past encounters with the former WWE star. She said that Mone always takes things that matter to her. However, Mina vowed to take down the AEW TBS Champion by herself when the time would come.&quot;.@MercedesVarnado always takes what matters to me. I will end this myself,&quot; posted Mina.Check out her X post below:With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for Mercedes Mone in the world of pro-wrestling from here on out.