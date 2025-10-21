  • home icon
  • AEW
  "I will end this myself" - Beloved AEW star fires off serious warning to Mercedes Mone

"I will end this myself" - Beloved AEW star fires off serious warning to Mercedes Mone

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 21, 2025 05:08 GMT
&quot;Eleven Belts&quot; Mercedes Mone [Image Credits: Mone
"Eleven Belts" Mercedes Mone [Image Credits: Mone's X profile]

An AEW fan-favorite has sounded off a serious warning to Mercedes Mone on social media. The star in question, Mina Shirakawa, lost her title to The CEO during the company's latest pay-per-view.

Mina Shirakawa first battled Mercedes Mone at the start of this year at Wrestle Dynasty 2025, a cross-promotional event organized by All Elite Wrestling, NJPW and CMLL. The Venus of Pro-Wrestling took on the erstwhile Sasha Banks in a title-for-title match, staking her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship against her NJPW Strong Women's Championship. Unfortunately, Mina lost the bout and the belt both to Mercedes in January.

Their second singles encounter took place on the 300th episode of AEW Dynamite, with the TBS Title on the line. Shirakawa failed to beat Mone yet again, however. Mina aimed to turn things around this past Saturday at WrestleDream 2025, where she answered Mercedes' title-for-title challenge once more, this time with her Interim ROH Women's World TV Championship hanging in the balance. However, the Japanese grappler proved unsuccessful again in St. Louis, as the former WWE superstar acquired her record-breaking eleventh title.

also-read-trending Trending

Mina Shirakawa has now taken to X/Twitter to comment on losing her trilogy of one-on-one bouts with Mercedes Mone, and sent an ominous warning to the latter, writing:

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

".@MercedesVarnado always takes what matters to me. I will end this myself." - posted Mina.
After her loss to Mercedes, Shirakawa had a heartfelt reunion backstage with Toni Storm, who herself had failed to reclaim the AEW Women's World Championship from Kris Statlander.

Mercedes Mone sent out a title challenge for AEW Full Gear

Despite upstaging Kris Statlander first by interrupting her victory celebration following her win over "Timeless" Toni Storm at WrestleDream 2025, Mercedes Mone took great exception to The Galaxy's Greatest Alien turning the tables on The Boss and taking her out after the latter had defeated Mina Shirakawa. "Ultimo" Mone later voiced her anger towards Stat backstage, brought up the fact that she has beaten the latter before, and challenged her to a Women's World Title match at AEW Full Gear 2025.

Mercedes Mone&#039;s warning and challenge to Kris Statlander [Source : All Elite Wrestling on X]
Mercedes Mone's warning and challenge to Kris Statlander [Source : All Elite Wrestling on X]

It remains to be seen if Statlander will score her first win over Mercedes next month.

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
