Beloved AEW duo reunite in emotional moment at WrestleDream 2025

A fan-favorite AEW duo reunited backstage after their respective losses at WrestleDream 2025. The stars in question, Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, were both involved in major title matches at the pay-per-view. All Elite Wrestling just hosted this year's iteration of WrestleDream in St. Louis, MO. The AEW Women's World Title was on the line at the event, with champion Kris Statlander defending her strap against Toni Storm almost a month after pinning the latter to win the belt at All Out : Toronto. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien succeeded at defeating The Timeless One after choking her out with a leg submission and then planting her with her finisher. In the very next matchup, Mercedes Mone faced off against Mina Shirakawa in a title-for-title match, putting her TBS Championship on the line for her opponent's ROH Interim Women's TV Title. The CEO was successful at beating The Venus of Pro-Wrestling yet again, and acquired her record-breaking eleventh belt in the process. Cameras later caught up with Renee Paquette interviewing Toni Storm backstage after her loss to Kris Statlander at WrestleDream. The duo were then joined by Mina. The Illustrious One, dejected from her defeat, said to Shirakawa that they have lost everything. The latter consoled Storm by reminding her that they have each other before the two embraced. It remains to be seen if Storm and Shirakawa will go after the newly-introduced AEW Women's Tag Team Championships next. Match results for AEW WrestleDream so farAll Elite Wrestling staged the 2025 edition of WrestleDream in the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. The main card of the pay-per-view featured several hard-hitting and action-packed matches, the outcomes of which have been listed below: Jamie Hayter defeated TheklaJurassic Express defeated The Young Bucks [$500K Match]The Hurt Syndicate defeated The Demand [AEW World Trios Title Contenders' Match]Kyle Fletcher (c) defeated Mark Briscoe [TNT Championship Match]Kris Statlander (c) defeated Toni Storm [Women's World Championship Match]Mercedes Mone (c) defeated Mina Shirakawa [TBS Championship + ROH Interim Women's TV Championship Match]Brodido (c) defeated Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita [World Tag Team Title Match]Hangman Adam Page (c) defeated Samoa Joe [AEW Men's World Championship]Darby Allin defeated Jon Moxley [I Quit Match]Match card for WrestleDream 2025 [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have in store for fans moving forward.