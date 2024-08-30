“How is Hangman Page the heel?” - WWE veteran questions AEW’s booking after All In

Hangman Page’s AEW persona had a WWE veteran question the promotion's booking after All In. This will come as a surprise to a few people.

Bully Ray has raised concerns about the Cowboy’s character progression and questioned if being portrayed as the heel is the right move. Page and Swerve Strickland continued their feud after the former cost him the AEW Championship at All In.

The two will continue their rivalry in a steel cage match at All Out. Bully Ray was speaking on the Busted Open Radio when he said:

"I enjoyed the segment. I thought they did a great job. I liked the psychology of why they're putting themselves in a steel cage."

He then discussed how Hangman Page could be the heel in this feud.

"Any man who told me to my face, 'I came back to your house and saw you getting in the car with your pregnant wife?' I would've dropped him where he was standing. How is Hangman the heel? It doesn't make logical sense," Ray exclaimed. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Hangman Page says Swerve Strickland should have never won the AEW World Title

Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland have been bitter enemies for a long time, and they do not waste an opportunity to make it clear to the world how much they despise each other.

In a recent interview with Paste Magazine, Page said he would never forgive Strickland even if he fell to his knees for invading his home.

“To solve it would be for him to drop to his knees in front of me and beg for my mercy. On his knees, begging for my mercy. I would never give it, but he should beg for it. He should never have won [the AEW World Championship]. He shouldn’t have it today. He shouldn’t have it tomorrow. It should be mine. If it were mine, I would do everything that I could to erase his name from history of all wrestling from this planet. What would “settle it” would be that, for me to erase him from history altogether, to let his name disappear into the wind and let him be nothing, nothing to anyone else,” he said.

Their steel cage match at All Out will be great viewing and the latest chapter in their storied rivalry.

