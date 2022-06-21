"He was one of my best friends" - Former WWE Superstar on the time he was responsible for Jeff Hardy (Exclusive)

WWE legend and current AEW star Jeff Hardy has had a long and storied career, but what's also known is his personal struggles. In a recent interview, former WWE Superstar Shannon Moore disclosed how he was once responsible for The Charismatic Enigma.

Back in 2010, both Moore and Jeff Hardy signed with TNA. The two were initially rumored to have signed as a tag team called "Enigmadness." However, they signed as singles competitors and squared off on various occasions. Shannon is currently signed to ARW as their World Champion.

During the most recent Legion of Raw, Moore opened up about how he ended up in his former TNA position:

"I guess I signed up – if you will - to be in that position. When we went back to TNA I called Jeff at that point, and you know talk to [Jeff] Jarrett. That was a decision and I guess I talked to Jeff about coming back and I was part of him coming back [to TNA] at that time," Shannon said. (11:15 onward)

Moore continued, noting that Jeff Hardy is someone he still considers a friend.

"And, not that I’m to blame, but it’s just what you do [taking drugs]. Jeff and I grew up together, he was one of my best friends – I guess still [is]. I still – I love Jeff to death," Shannon said. (12:11)

Moore didn't elaborate further on exactly how responsible he was for Jeff in the promotion, but the star seemed truly hurt by his friend's recent controversy.

Vince Russo has been vocal about Jeff Hardy's situation and the wrestling industry

During a recent Writing with Russo podcast, Russo slammed Jeff Hardy for his decision-making before the latter's arrest. The former WWE writer pointed out how Hardy could have hurt someone else's life by getting behind a wheel that day.

"Ok bro you got an addiction, been in and out of rehab, you can't kick this addiction. But bro, when you are getting behind the wheel of a car knowing you're screwed up, now bro you're putting other people's lives in danger." (5:31 onward)

Raj Giri @TheRajGiri Jeff Hardy was arrested last night. I'm always pulling for Jeff, I hope he gets the help he needs Jeff Hardy was arrested last night. I'm always pulling for Jeff, I hope he gets the help he needs https://t.co/MWnjAMm0PG

Luckily, neither Jeff Hardy nor anyone else was hurt after his unfortunate DUI arrest. However, things could have easily gone wrong if the officers had arrived a little late. Hopefully, The Charismatic Enigma gets the help he needs and returns to the ring soon.

