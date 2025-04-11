How Jon Moxley left Saraya (fka Paige) surprised before AEW exit

Saraya parted ways with AEW earlier this year. Although she is immensely talented and popular worldwide, her run in the Jacksonville-based company was underwhelming. Nevertheless, The Anti-Diva is a former AEW Women's World Champion.

Saraya recently released her autobiography titled "Hell In Boots: Crawling My Way Through Nine Lives." This book has reportedly been doing well and people who read it have nothing but pleasant things to say about the star. The Anti-Diva has been promoting it for quite a while now and in a recent interview with Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcom she revealed a few unexpected things.

The former Paige said that the reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley read the book and dropped a tremendously wholesome review. She was in fact shocked because she was unaware that the former WWE Champion had such exceptional writing skills.

Furthermore, she revealed that The Death Riders leader helped her hone her craft after she signed with All Elite Wrestling.

"[Moxley] and Renee are my favorite people in the world. I love them both and I incorporated them both in the book and Moxely also helped m. He's not one to sugarcoat things either."

She continued,

"I didn't realize how great he is at writing. When I came to AEW, I wasn't the best first promo I did coming back. But the second one where I had with Britt in the ring, he helped me figure out what I was going to say. He is very good at writing and creative and all that kinda stuff. I should have known but I was really shocked. I was like 'This is so nice!'," said Saraya. [From 02:56 to 03:57]

Check out the video below:

Saraya reveals that she has not spoken to WWE yet

As soon as the former Paige left AEW, fans began speculating about her return to WWE. However, in a recent conversation with WrestleZone, the 32-year-old revealed that she has not spoken to anybody from the Stamford-based company about her potential return.

"But I haven’t spoken to them. At least not right now, I haven’t spoken to them.” [H/T: Cultaholic]

Saraya was signed to WWE from 2011 to 2022. She was the inaugural NXT Women's Champion.

