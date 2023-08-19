How much did other AEW talent know about Cash Wheeler's arrest? Reports reveal details

The news of AEW star Cash Wheeler getting arrested by the Orlando Police Department for aggravated assault with a firearm went viral on Friday Morning and sent the pro wrestling fraternity and fans around the world into a state of shock.

As the day went by, more details about the incident trickled in, and it was reported that the incident that led to his arrest occurred a few weeks ago, with the arrest Warrant being filed on July 28, 2023. The AEW star, in response, filed a not-guilty plea at the Ninth Circuit Court located in Orange County, Florida, on August 3rd.

Expand Tweet

After the incident, various media outlets tried reaching out to AEW officials and talent for more details about the arrest. It has been reported by Fightful Select the talent in AEW came to know about the situation involving Cash Wheeler only after the news went online and did not know anything beforehand.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood (known as FTR) are former WWE Superstars and the current AEW World Tag Team Champions. The duo is considered one of the best tag teams in professional wrestling and are scheduled to defend their titles against Young Bucks at the AEW: All In Pay per View, set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London on August 27, 2023. How the arrest will affect the AEW's biggest PPV is yet to be seen.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here