How does Tony Khan's dad feel about All In? Shad Khan's reaction has finally been revealed

Tony Khan's relatively young career as a professional wrestling promoter is set to reach its highest point yet, when his company puts on a monumental All In event this Sunday. The AEW President recently shared his father's reaction to the upcoming Wembley Stadium show.

While not directly involved in the wrestling world, Shad Khan is, in many ways, one of the most important figures in the industry today. As a result, the media were interested in hearing his reaction to his son's successful first voyage across the pond.

Tony Khan revealed that his dad is, as expected, very excited about the upcoming event. The AEW head also praised his father, crediting him as the most savvy businessman he knows.

During the recent media call, Tony proudly stated that his father is the reason behind all of AEW, as it was Shad that allowed him to get his foot in the door to start the promotion.

Expand Tweet

While All In is undoubtedly already a success behind-the-scenes in terms of financial gain and global reach, fans will have to wait patiently to see whether this translates to the end product provided on August 27th.

Tony Khan's leadership skills have been questioned

Although Tony Khan is currently running high off the already evident success of All In, he will still have countless challenges to deal with once the event is concluded.

Fans and critics have called the billionaire's leadership ability to question, noting that it often feels as though he has little control over his roster. The most prominent example of this has been his hesitance to step in during CM Punk's infamous post-All Out 2022 rant.

Since returning to AEW, Punk has also been accused of having the final say over which stars are allowed to feature on Collision. Names like Ryan Nemeth, Matt Hardy, and company Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels have all been seemingly banned from the Saturday show as a result.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot