WCW veteran calls CM Punk an "insufferable egomaniac" for allegedly banishing former WWE star from AEW Collision 

The wrestling rumor mill has gone into overdrive since CM Punk opened a can of worms following AEW Collision last week.

While the Chicago native had nothing to do with Hangman Page reportedly being sent away from Collision, more and more skeletons have tumbled out of his closet. The word making the round is that The Straight Edge Superstar has barred certain AEW wrestlers from appearing on the Saturday show.

Chief among them includes Matt Hardy, Ryan Nemeth, and Christopher Daniels. The head of talent relations alleged involvement in the infamous All Out fiasco had been the reason behind CM Punk not wanting him on the show. The Second City Saint thinks Daniels should be treated the same way as his friend Ace Steel, who isn't welcome to attend the show either.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan lashed out at the company for banishing Christopher Daniels from Collision:

"But one guy is a head of talent relations [Christopher Daniels]. That's the big difference. You can't let him get punked. And I know that, and I just remember or wanted to say. Disco asked like three or four times. He goes, 'What did Christopher Daniels do?' Do you know why he said that? Because Christopher Daniels is easy like Sunday morning, bro. He's very easy to get along with," Konnan said.

Disco Inferno chimed in and called CM Punk "an insufferable egomaniac," asserting he's not worth the hassle:

"I can't imagine Christopher Daniels doing something that Punk doesn't want him in the building. Punk is an insufferable egomaniac. That's all this stuff is. The guy whines, doesn't like criticism, likes to get his way... Bro, the guy is just as fragile as can be when it comes to... look at the way he's acting. I don't want him at the show. He's sending people [home]. I don't know why they keep using the guy," Disco Inferno added. (03:38 - 04:52)

What's next for CM Punk?

CM Punk has a target on his back, and his name is Samoa Joe. The Samoan Submission Machine put the Chicago native to sleep last week during CMFTR's match against The House of Black.

Joe has already laid down a challenge to Punk for a match at All In, but he has yet to answer. After the brutal attack on him, the self-proclaimed AEW World Champion is likely to address his issue with Samoa Joe in the forthcoming episode of Collision.

The two men last wrestled during the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup, which saw Punk beat Joe with a roll-up. With All In right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if both men will put their championships on the line to make it a high-stakes clash.

