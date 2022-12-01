"How Triple H can break contracts in other companies" - Twitter explodes in anger to rumors of WWE luring retired wrestler away from AEW

Triple H might have pulled off one of the greatest "heists" in modern pro wrestling after reports surfaced that William Regal is possibly WWE-bound. In light of the news, fans angrily took to Twitter to vent on The Game's possible play.

William Regal's AEW status has been under question since Triple H took to social media to pay homage to his old friend as he brought WarGames to Survivor Series - a stipulation that The Gentleman Villain is famous for announcing. Following this, Dave Meltzer initially reported that there were definitely talks in WWE about bringing him back.

While Regal might no longer be an in-ring competitor, his presence in the promotion seems highly sought after. Fans seem to share the same sentiment, as many slammed Triple H for what they believe could be a steal from AEW.

Santana @FullardSantana @TheEnemiesPE3 Tony Khan and Triple H fighting over William Regal like: @TheEnemiesPE3 Tony Khan and Triple H fighting over William Regal like: https://t.co/xaLmWonHQk

Hugh Kantseeme ❼ #CastagnoliMania Yeah Yeah Yeah @gamecenarblx



pain :( William Regal in AEW was the best thing in wrestling…..pain :( William Regal in AEW was the best thing in wrestling…..💔pain :( https://t.co/oxIdlcbkYS

Jay @CreatureLives William Regal should've been no less than TK's right hand man but they made him the Blackpool Combat Club's butler instead. William Regal should've been no less than TK's right hand man but they made him the Blackpool Combat Club's butler instead.

🅷🅽🅲🅷⛱ @HNCHDynamite William Regal can't just jump out of a 3-year contract, and I doubt Tony Khan would've allowed a loophole to be put on there when he put the contract on the table. William Regal can't just jump out of a 3-year contract, and I doubt Tony Khan would've allowed a loophole to be put on there when he put the contract on the table.

Soumyabrata @its_aniruddha_ @NewsXero W but This Could've been Incredible after Crown Jewel, Imagine Regal Coming Out on SmackDown to Announce his Famous "WARGAMES" 🥹 @NewsXero W but This Could've been Incredible after Crown Jewel, Imagine Regal Coming Out on SmackDown to Announce his Famous "WARGAMES" 🥹

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Hunter's shameless Black & Gold contract tampering continues. Hunter's shameless Black & Gold contract tampering continues.

Elijah B⚡️ @TheEJB15 @DrainBamager I actually hate this so much makes no sense @DrainBamager I actually hate this so much makes no sense

denver 🔪 @denverwlr @DrainBamager nah i think this is the first time in wrestling i’ve been upset about a person in a company leaving @DrainBamager nah i think this is the first time in wrestling i’ve been upset about a person in a company leaving

It's currently unclear whether or not William Regal does have the option to part ways from AEW, as his contract details are confidential.

Alternate reports from Meltzer have noted that the veteran was signed for a three-year deal, making a jump highly unlikely at this time. Until either party releases a statement, fans will simply have to continue speculating.

Further sources have also confirmed William Regal's contract status, making his return under Triple H even more likely

William Regal's AEW debut was initially met with a ton of intrigue, especially after the veteran formed The Blackpool Combat Club with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

After Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli's inclusion, the stable seemed to be on top of the world. Unfortunately, Regal recently betrayed Moxley at Full Gear and had his betrayal met with an attack at the hands of MJF.

In the wake of all the reports, both PWInsider and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select have also corroborated the report. Additionally, it's now believed that there are some talents in AEW who believe that William Regal's contract ends by the end of December 2022.

These reports, coupled with Triple H's interest in having his friend return, seem to all point towards The Gentleman Villain departing from AEW. Unfortunately, at this stage, it's all only speculation.

