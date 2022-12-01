Former King of the Ring winner returning to WWE is "certainly a possibility" under Triple H & Stephanie McMahon's regime - Reports 

Triple H has reignited the AEW vs. WWE "war" ever since he took up his new role as CCO in the Stamford-based company. But the war could be taken a step further after Dave Meltzer's recent report that The Game's former NXT associate, William Regal, could be WWE-bound.

The King of King's booking of NXT is often spoken about very fondly by wrestling fans. Despite his good track record, NXT came off weaker when it went head-to-head with AEW during the "Wednesday Night Wars," and some fans speculate that Triple H is aching for some payback.

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer hesitantly suggested that there's a possibility that William Regal could be planning to return to WWE under Triple H.

“There’s stuff that I can’t say, but… whatever the three-year contract is, there’s something up here, okay? And it is certainly a possibility that he’s going back.” (H/T: Wrestle Talk)

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 1 year ago today, Samoa Joe returned to NXT as the enforcer to William Regal. 1 year ago today, Samoa Joe returned to NXT as the enforcer to William Regal. https://t.co/DebjXJaKmH

William Regal was recently ruthlessly attacked by MJF during AEW Dynamite, despite helping The Salt of the Earth capture the championship at Full Gear. Due to this, many online believe that the veteran has effectively been written off television in order to return to Triple H's side.

Dave Meltzer criticizes William Regal's segment during Dynamite, further fueling speculations of his WWE return under Triple H

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has gone to great lengths to flaunt his self-proclaimed title as "The Devil" after recently turning on William Regal. However, fans don't seem to be the only ones questioning the point of MJF's betrayal last night, as Dave Meltzer also seems puzzled by the entire segment.

During the same edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer pointed out the possible ramifications of Regal's betrayal at the hands of MJF.

"When it was all over, I was just like 'What was the purpose of this?' Put so much heat on a guy who is leaving. Moxley gets no revenge at all. MJF is turning heel on a guy who is a heel so the fans are so mixed up, and great we've got a new belt," Meltzer said. (H/T: Cultaholic).

While fans will undoubtedly run wild, William Regal's AEW contract will still need to expire before Triple H can be reunited with The Gentleman Villain. Despite this, could The Game pull off one of the biggest steals and get William Regal back to WWE?

