Former 2-time Intercontinental Champion possibly leaving AEW amid rumors of Triple H and WWE wanting him back - Reports 

AEW manager and wrestling legend William Regal's status with the promotion has been a hot topic for the past several days. Dave Meltzer has now added more fuel to the fire after speculating that Regal's recent Dynamite segment could have been a way to write him off.

Fans were shocked and enraged after MJF turned on William Regal during last night's AEW Dynamite. The former Intercontinental Champion previously helped Friedman defeat Jon Moxley at Full Gear 2022.

During a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer questioned the purpose of MJF's assault on William Regal. Meltzer was confused about AEW putting heat on the veteran amid rumors of his departure from the company.

"When it was all over, I was just like 'What was the purpose of this?' Put so much heat on a guy who is leaving. Moxley gets no revenge at all. MJF is turning heel on a guy who is a heel so the fans are so mixed up, and great we've got a new belt," Meltzer said. (H/T: Cultaholic).

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Man this is brilliant storytelling. William Regal sold it like death Man this is brilliant storytelling. William Regal sold it like death https://t.co/jFIqiDWci6

According to an earlier report, Triple H and WWE seemingly discussed the possibility of bringing William Regal back to the promotion. The former NXT general manager was integral to the brand's success for several years before his release.

Could William Regal drop everything at AEW and return to WWE to reign alongside Triple H?

During his final years with WWE, William Regal played an on-screen authority figure besides serving as a trainer at the Performance Center. During Triple H's helm of NXT, the veteran worked alongside The Game and was responsible for propelling the show to greater heights.

After his initial report on Triple H's possible interest in bringing Regal back, Dave Meltzer erroneously mentioned that the veteran was signed to a one-year deal. However, he then took to Twitter to rectify his earlier statement.

"A correction from last night's show regarding Regal's deal. Based on what he said when he signed, his deal signed last spring was for three years," Meltzer tweeted.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON A correction from last night's show regarding Regal's deal. Based on what he said when he signed, his deal signed last spring was for three years. A correction from last night's show regarding Regal's deal. Based on what he said when he signed, his deal signed last spring was for three years.

Due to his alleged contract status, it's doubtful that William Regal will leave AEW anytime soon. However, MJF's attack on the veteran has led to widespread speculation about the latter's future with the company.

Could Tony Khan possibly grant Regal his release before his contract expires in 2025? Only time will tell.

