How to watch AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2022 online

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door will take place on June 26th live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois from 7 p.m. ET. It will be the first-ever crossover pay-per-view between AEW and NJPW, and it promises to be an exciting, action-packed event.

Tony Khan's promotion is pulling out all the stops to ensure the event is one for the history books. The mega event features several star-studded championship clashes, high-stakes matches, and long-overdue dream bouts.

So how can I watch AEW x NJPW: Forbbiden Door online?

The event will air via Bleacher Report on the Bleacher Report app (Android and iOS), the Bleacher Report website, or via Bleacher Report on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox. It can be streamed live on FITE TV internationally. It will cost $49.99 for the fans to watch the live event.

In North America, the show will also be available on demand through cable and satellite TV providers, along with select movie theaters.

Forbidden Door boasts an impressive star-studded match card

The unique crossover show has generated an immense amount of hype in the industry. The match card is a special recipe which captures not only the essence of both promotions, but also several dream matches fans have wanted.

Here is the card for this Sunday's stacked Forbidden Door pay-per-view:

AEW Interim World Championship : Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi IWGP World Heavyweight Championship : Jay White (c) vs. TBD

: Jay White (c) vs. TBD AEW All-Atlantic Championship : Four-way match featuring Pac, Miro, Tomohiro Ishii, and winner of Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro

: Four-way match featuring Pac, Miro, Tomohiro Ishii, and winner of Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship : Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy AEW Women’s World Championship : Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship Winner Takes All : FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. United Empire (Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero)

: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. United Empire (Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero) Trios Match: Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino

