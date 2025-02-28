Huge AEW Dynamite re-match set for Collision this week

By Sujay
Modified Feb 28, 2025 01:05 GMT
AEW Collision is shaping up to be a great match. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
AEW Collision is shaping up to be an exciting show this week

AEW Collision is set for a huge re-match from Dynamite and the fans will no doubt love this. Tony Khan appears to be giving them what they want.

Dynamite saw FTR and Daniel Garcia take on the Undisputed Kingdom in a hard hitting match. The bout itself was great as it was filled with technical wrestlers. And eventually, much to the disappointment of Garcia and FTR, the Undisputed Kingdom took the win.

It has now been announced that FTR consisting of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will take on Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong of the Undisputed Kingdom on Collision. Taking to its X (fka Twitter) account, the company announced:

“THIS SATURDAY! #AEWCollision @OaklandArena | Oakland, CA LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMax FTR vs Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong Tempers were still hot after Dynamite's Trios Match, now @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR will COLLIDE with @KORCombat & @RoderickStrong!”
Dax Harwood labels AEW star Julia Hart as best young wrestler

FTR’s Dax Harwood is one of the most respected names in the industry. He has been wrestling for over 10 years, and is a respected name in the AEW locker room.

He recently gave a glowing endorsement to Julia Hart and called her the best young wrestler in the business. In a recent interview with WrestleZone, Dax Harwood said:

“First time ever, the Acclaimed vs. The Hurt Syndicate…. First time ever match of 'Hangman' Page and Orange Cassidy. First time match between Jamie Hayter and who I consider the best young wrestler in the world, Julia Hart.”

After such high praise from the veteran, the young star will no doubt be very happy. With the 23-year-old back from her time away from the ring, one will be hoping that she goes on to fulfill her potential and makes Dax Harwood’s words come true.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
