Huge AEW reunion during WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend

Two popular AEW stars were spotted together during WWE's WrestleMania 41 weekend. Interestingly, they have had interesting online banter as they share a mutual friend.
Brody King and Danhausen are completely different wrestlers for the promotion, but away from the ring, they share an interesting friendship. Both men are also close friends with CM Punk, and the three have been spotted spending time together in the past.
The two were spotted reuniting during this year's edition of WrestleCon in Las Vegas, which is in the same city as the Showcase of the Immortals. Those who met them at the event spotted Brody in a chokehold on the Very Nice, Very Evil star.
Whether these two spooky individuals finally run into each other and have a moment on live TV remains to be seen.
Two absent AEW stars were also present at the event
At the same convention, two popular names not seen on the Jacksonville-based promotion were spotted alongside one another. These were former AEW Women's Champions Britt Baker and Mariah May.
The former has not been seen since November, while the latter has been on a hiatus since she lost at Revolution in early March. Baker posted a short clip of them on her Instagram story a few days ago.
Glamour has been the talk of the town lately, as her status with the Tony Khan-led promotion remains in question. It is her contract year, and WWE seems interested in it. However, AEW is also looking to try to re-sign her.
As for Britt Baker, she remains a major figure on the promotion, but there are no plans for her anytime soon. It is unclear what could be next for her.
