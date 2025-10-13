  • home icon
Huge announcement made on Mercedes Mone's future after she wins her 10th title

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 13, 2025 02:23 GMT
Mercedes Mone recently won a huge match in Denmark [Image Credit: star
Mercedes Mone recently won a huge match in Denmark [Image Credit: star's X handle]

Mercedes Mone has been having an incredible run in her career. She recently won her tenth championship in a different promotion. Her record of holding multiple titles at once is now tied with legendary wrestler Ultimo Dragon. He won his tenth championship in 1996, and no one had surpassed his record for nearly three decades. However, it looks like The CEO will break it soon.

After winning the Bodyslam Women's Championship in Denmark on October 10, the TBS Champion is looking forward to breaking Ultimo's record next week when she challenges Jody Threat for the WPW Women's Championship for her 11th title on October 19. She also changed the name of her X handle to Ultimo Mone.

Days after her major victory, Mercedes Mone will be featured on Bestya Wrestling's Imperium event in Rome. The show is set for next month. It will be interesting to see if she wins another title there.

Veteran believes Mercedes Mone buried a newcomer

The TBS Champion constantly talks about revolutionizing women's pro wrestling. However, a veteran recently accused her of undermining a promising talent. The CEO faced Alex Windsor just weeks after her debut. Nonetheless, the newly signed star lost clean to her.

While speaking on The Experience, Jim Cornette claimed that Mercedes Mone defeated Alex clean, which made her look weak.

"So, the ultimate indignity, Windsor gets beaten clean. She gets disrespected. She gets her a** beaten in a fight that she started, and then she gets saved by a joke wrestler that's half her size, and the girl that she couldn't beat in 20 minutes gets her a** kicked in 30 seconds by this goddamn midget. Thank you for coming, Alex Windsor. Your services are no longer required. That's why nobody gets over in this company," he said.

It remains to be seen when the TBS Champion will break Ultimo Dragon's record.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Neda Ali
