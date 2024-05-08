Huge announcement made regarding Sting

A huge announcement has been made regarding Sting's next appearance and fans certainly have reason to be excited.

The Icon has enjoyed a legendary career in the wrestling business that started all the way back in WCW. After that promotion went under, The Icon went onto TNA where he was an integral member of the roster for several years. Following his run in TNA, The Icon went on to WWE where he had a relatively underwhelming run. Just when it looked like his career was over, The Icon returned to the ring in AEW, where he spent the remainder of his career battling some of the best young talent the company had to offer. The Icon hung up his boots earlier this year at Revolution 2024.

Following his retirement, the former WWE star is still making public appearances, In fact, he is set to make an appearance at Twin Cities Con on November 9th.

"WOOOO! We cannot wait to welcome The Icon STING to Twin Cities Con, this November! Meet him Saturday, November 9! What is your favorite Sting era?"

Jim Ross feels fans have not seen the last of Sting

The wrestling business is very peculiar and those that belong to it know that you should never say never. Many stars have seemingly retired only to come out of retirement for another match. Even Ric Flair came out of his retirement to have one final match.

Hence, Jim Ross mentioned on his Grilling JR podcast, that The Icon will return in some capacity back to the wrestling business even if it is not as a wrestler.

"I don't know whether we have seen the last of Sting or not. I think we have as a wrestler. But I can see him in another role at some point in time if it fits, but not to force it on anybody because he retired. I believe those retirements should mean something," he said. [51:48 - 52:00]

It will be interesting to see if The Icon will ever return back to the business, whether that be as a wrestler or in any other role.