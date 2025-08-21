Huge backstage fight breaks out in AEW; Ricochet involved

AEW star Ricochet paid for his actions on tonight's Dynamite. The go-home show for Forbidden Door featured major twists and turns. Last week, Hangman Page tricked MJF into cashing in his Casino Gauntlet contract for a shot at the world championship. This week, Maxwell did something even worse to turn the tables on him. He made a pact with Ricochet and The Gates of Agony to take down Mark Briscoe.It turned out they kidnapped Briscoe, and the former AEW World Champion threatened to set The Sussex County Chicken on fire if The Cowboy didn't agree to some conditions. The terms were that the title match would happen without the contract being executed, and the title could change hands through disqualification or countout. To save Briscoe, Hangman Page hesitantly accepted the offer.Later on Dynamite, The Cowboy went to find MJF and attacked Ricochet with a chair. Page asked about The Salt of the Earth, but The One and Only star didn't know. When security tried to calm him down, he even took out one of the guards. The Devil has successfully gotten into Hangman's head days before the high-stakes match, which may not be good for the champion.AEW star MJF claims to become a two-time championMaxwell Jacob Friedman recently won the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship and will challenge for the AEW World title at Forbidden Door.MJF recently took to X and wrote that he will become a two-time champion at London's upcoming pay-per-view.&quot;I’m on a godly run right now. I feel bad for all my opps. I’m the most complete pro wrestler in the world. I evoke more emotion than all your favs combined. I’m the greatest wrestler on God's green Earth. Mexico, here I come. Then, London is calling. 2x World Champ,&quot; he wrote.Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJFLINKI’m on a godly run right now. I feel bad for all my opps. I’m the most complete pro wrestler in the world. I evoke more emotion then all your fav’s combined. I’m the greatest wrestler on gods green earth. Mexico here I come. Then, london is calling. 2x World Champ.It will be interesting to see who walks out as the world champion at the Forbidden Door.