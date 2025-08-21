Huge backstage fight breaks out in AEW; Ricochet involved

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 21, 2025 04:22 GMT
Ricochet was involved in an unfortunate incident [Image Credit: AEW
Ricochet was involved in an unfortunate incident [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

AEW star Ricochet paid for his actions on tonight's Dynamite. The go-home show for Forbidden Door featured major twists and turns. Last week, Hangman Page tricked MJF into cashing in his Casino Gauntlet contract for a shot at the world championship. This week, Maxwell did something even worse to turn the tables on him. He made a pact with Ricochet and The Gates of Agony to take down Mark Briscoe.

Ad

It turned out they kidnapped Briscoe, and the former AEW World Champion threatened to set The Sussex County Chicken on fire if The Cowboy didn't agree to some conditions. The terms were that the title match would happen without the contract being executed, and the title could change hands through disqualification or countout. To save Briscoe, Hangman Page hesitantly accepted the offer.

Later on Dynamite, The Cowboy went to find MJF and attacked Ricochet with a chair. Page asked about The Salt of the Earth, but The One and Only star didn't know. When security tried to calm him down, he even took out one of the guards. The Devil has successfully gotten into Hangman's head days before the high-stakes match, which may not be good for the champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

AEW star MJF claims to become a two-time champion

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently won the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship and will challenge for the AEW World title at Forbidden Door.

MJF recently took to X and wrote that he will become a two-time champion at London's upcoming pay-per-view.

"I’m on a godly run right now. I feel bad for all my opps. I’m the most complete pro wrestler in the world. I evoke more emotion than all your favs combined. I’m the greatest wrestler on God's green Earth. Mexico, here I come. Then, London is calling. 2x World Champ," he wrote.
Ad

It will be interesting to see who walks out as the world champion at the Forbidden Door.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications