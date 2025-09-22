  • home icon
  Huge backstage update on Beth Phoenix after her stunning AEW debut at All Out 2025 - Reports

Huge backstage update on Beth Phoenix after her stunning AEW debut at All Out 2025 - Reports

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 22, 2025 00:29 GMT
Beth Phoenix made her AEW debut last night at All Out
Beth Phoenix made her AEW debut last night at All Out [photo: allelitewrestling.com]

Last night at AEW All Out: Toronto, Beth Phoenix made her shocking debut as she came to her husband's aid during his match against FTR. A report on the events leading to her appearance has just surfaced.

The WWE Hall of Famer came out last night and took out Stokely Hathaway. This incredible moment was short-lived, as post-match, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood would take matters into their own hands by hitting her with a Spike Piledriver. Adam Copeland was forced to watch this all unfold, as he had been handcuffed to the ropes.

Fightful Select has just reported that her debut wasn't something that was come up with on the fly. It is said that this has been in the works for some time now. Her appearance played a part in her husband and Christian Cage scoring the win, but the post-match angle suggests that this is far from over. She could still be a factor once more in the next chapter of this heated feud.

Tony Khan addressed Beth Phoenix's AEW debut

Beth Phoenix's AEW debut was one of the memorable moments of the pay-per-view, and Tony Khan briefly discussed this during the All Out media scrum.

He mentioned how this was a great moment, but quickly became bittersweet as FTR took her out. He also addressed how this feud was far from over, and Beth was now a part of it all.

"Oh yes, Beth Copeland was awesome. But I will say that, you know, it was great to see her, but I don't think any of us wanted to see it go the way that it did for her. It could've been a really nice night for Copeland and Christian but it did end on a relatively sour note. I think there's still a lot of animosity between those men and now with Beth as well," Tony said.
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are now not only dealing with FTR, as Nick Wayne and his family have made their presence known once more. It will be interesting to see how they address this moving forward, and how Beth Phoenix will factor into their plan to retaliate.

