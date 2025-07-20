Huge debut on AEW Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 20, 2025 01:51 GMT
A much-anticipated debut finally took place on the latest episode of AEW Collision. The debutant also competed at All In: Texas recently after signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Last month, Alex Windsor officially announced that she had signed with All Elite Wrestling. Windsor made a surprise appearance during the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2025 as one of the participants. In 2024, she competed on a couple of episodes of Rampage as an independent wrestler.

After being unsuccessful in winning the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In, Alex Windsor made her AEW Collision debut. Windsor went one-on-one against Taya Valkyrie on the latest episode of the Saturday show. The 31-year-old British star managed to secure a convincing win over Valkyrie on her huge debut.

Besides being a remarkable performer, Alex Windsor also happens to be the fiancée of The Aerial Assassin, Will Ospreay. Both Ospreay and Windsor made it big in the British wrestling scene before joining All Elite Wrestling.

While Windsor looks to rise through the ranks in AEW, Ospreay has already established himself as one of the best wrestlers in the world with his work in the company. Only time will tell what's next for the upstart after her Collision debut.

Edited by Pratik Singh
