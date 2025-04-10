  • home icon
  Huge FTR update after disgraceful AEW incident

Huge FTR update after disgraceful AEW incident

By N.S Walia
Modified Apr 10, 2025 02:58 GMT
FTR are top tag team in AEW (Image via AEW
FTR are top tag team in AEW (Image via AEW's YouTube)

The wrestling world was shocked by FTR's actions at AEW Dynasty last week. Since that disgraceful incident, there has been a new development in the ongoing situation.

At the Dynasty pay-per-view, FTR teamed up with Cope to battle The Death Riders with the World Trios Championship on the line. Despite their best efforts and keeping aside all tensions, the Death Riders retained their titles, leaving Rated-FTR disappointed.

As the trio was regrouping following the loss, Dax Harwood shockingly took down Cope. He brought a chair, which left his partner, Cash Wheeler, shocked at first. But then, he joined Harwood in laying a massive beatdown on the 11-time World Champion. On this week's edition of Dynamite, it was announced that Cope would be out of action indefinitely following the horrendous assault.

After Dynamite ended, All Elite Wrestling took to their X to announce that FTR would appear in the upcoming edition of Collision. They are expected to explain their heinous actions at Dynasty.

"THIS SATURDAY 4/12! #AEWCollision Springfield, MA LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TNTDrama+ @SportsOnMAX. We'll Hear From FTR @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR shocked the world at #AEWDynasty by brutally beating @RatedRCope after their Trios Match. What will FTR have to say THIS SATURDAY?!"
With FTR having a lot of explaining, it will be interesting to hear them about betraying their long-time friend, Cope.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Edited by Angana Roy
