Huge insight into how Vince McMahon's return may affect WWE's ability to lure top AEW Star - Reports

Vince McMahon's potential return to WWE Creative has shaken up the wrestling industry, as fans are already speculating on the ensuing ramifications. According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, his return could affect how willing AEW stars will be to jump over.

Stars like MJF have been teasing a jump to WWE for years, while other names, such as Kenny Omega, have only recently been associated with departure rumors. With Vince McMahon potentially back in the picture and his history of abrupt booking decisions and releases, could these stars stay with AEW instead?

During the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that Vince McMahon's return would likely be a factor in any star's decision to jump to WWE or AEW.

"Look, everything is a factor. We say, ‘will this make a difference?’ it is something to think about. As far as with Kenny Omega and people like that, when it comes time for that decision, unless he’s making the decision to stay [in AEW] or if he’s gonna make the decision to leave, that final decision [isn’t] coming for months anyway, so yeah of course it’s gonna have an effect." (4:55 onward).

Kenny Omega recently explained why he never went to WWE, and with Vince back in control, he could possibly never find his way into the Stamford-based promotion.

Dave Meltzer also gave his take on how Vince McMahon's return will affect the "war" between WWE and AEW

Vince McMahon's exit from WWE allowed Triple H to take the reigns of the creative process in the promotion, which led to stiff competition for AEW. Now that Vince is potentially back in control, could the hypothetical war worsen or subside?

Continuing on the same episode, Meltzer claimed that the war will likely not be different or might even get worse and that he believes that Triple H had a vendetta against Tony Khan.

“It’s Vince, Vince has an MO. It’s gonna be the same, if not worse. You know what, I think that because of what happened with NXT, being run off of Wednesdays, and losing every week, I think it was more personal to [Triple H] to get back at Tony Khan.” (05:59 onward).

Vince McMahon is yet to announce whether he's back for good or if WWE RAW is just a one-night thing, but his return could potentially restore some faith in the AEW product.

