"I don't care if you get along with him" - WWE veteran blasts AEW over Cody Rhodes' departure (Exclusive)

Former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich recently shared his views on Cody Rhodes's unexpected AEW exit earlier this week, which has left fans stunned.

A few days back, both Cody and Brandi were confirmed to leave All Elite Wrestling after they couldn't agree to a new contract to stay with the company. As expected, it quickly became a widely-discussed topic, with a barrage of rumors swirling around about the possible reasons for their shock exit.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Top Story, Hugo Savinovich stated that it's hard to believe one of AEW's creators would leave the company for WWE at this stage.

Furthermore, the former WWE Spanish announcer explained that the promotion should have solved its issues with Cody Rhodes, especially when they have been making many creative mistakes.

"This is like, how did this happen, we saw him and Young Bucks and Kenny Omega and Kenny Omega with a new product, and then I don't know how we have this tremendous situation where one of the founders is leaving to WWE. I mean, I don't care if you get along with Cody Rhodes, you're at a point where your product is still young in the market and when you're doing a lot of mistakes like AEW is doing creatively, and now we know that there's just one guy running the show (Tony Khan)," said Hugo Savinovich. (From 9:52 - 10:30)

Hugo Savinovich feels WWE could benefit with Cody Rhodes leaving AEW

The veteran added that AEW was on the right track to becoming a formidable challenger to WWE in the wrestling business before the Cody Rhodes story broke out. Savinovich added that it did feel that the former TNT Champion's exit could be an elaborate "work."

He also thinks that Vince McMahon could massively benefit from Cody joining WWE as they could narrate plenty of stories with him without once referencing AEW.

"The dream was to make it so successful that it would be what the fans wanted, a real challenge for the WWE. And I think they were on the right track, and then you start hearing about Tony Khan taking care of the direction of the company. It seemed for a second that it was a work, and now it's a real nightmare, and I think that for Vince to have one of the big guys from AEW, the guy who smashed the Triple H throne on TV, and now to have them there, there are so many stories you could do without mentioning All Elite Wrestling," said Savinovich. (From 11:16 - 12:09)

With reports indicating that Cody Rhodes joining WWE is all but guaranteed, it'll be interesting to see how his second tenure in the company pans out.

