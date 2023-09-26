Huge speculation on Matt Riddle possibly signing with AEW after WWE firing

Following his release from WWE, there is huge speculation that Matt Riddle could be on his way to AEW.

The Original Bro, known for his unique in-ring style, bid farewell to the Stamford-based promotion after a great stint with the company. He was one of the several stars to be released, including Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, and Dana Brooke.

Matt Riddle's departure came after WWE's acquisition by Endeavor, and it was reported that his exit was primarily due to having 'burned through too many chances' within the promotion.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer recently suggested that there is a possibility Matt Riddle could join AEW, but if it happens, it would be a bit of a gamble for the company.

Check out Meltzer's statement below:

“Matt Riddle — there’s Mustafa Ali who could help a lot. I think Matt Riddle, Matt Riddle potentially could, but you’re rolling the dice, no doubt about it.” (H/T - Ringside News)

With Riddle's journey coming to an unexpected end, wrestling fans are now speculating about his future destination. Moreover, with Meltzer speculating about his next destination being Tony Khan's promotion, it would be interesting to see how he would fit into the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Randy Orton's return plans are unchanged after Matt Riddle's WWE release

Randy Orton has been sidelined since May 2022 due to a back injury. Fans have been anticipating his return, hoping for a reunion with his former tag team partner, Matt Riddle.

According to a recent report by Ringside News, Orton's plans for his return were never connected with Riddle, and there was never a consideration for reuniting RK-Bro.

It is quite clear that RK-Bro will not be reuniting, given Riddle's recent release from the promotion. However, it would be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Viper upon his return.

