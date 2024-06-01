Huge stipulation added to Jon Moxley's upcoming match

Jon Moxley finally achieved his dream of winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in April 2024, but his run at the top will face a major challenge on June 9. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has now confirmed that the odds will be stacked even further against the AEW star with a daunting stipulation for the match.

Moxley won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Windy City Riot, and he's already defended the title against Powerhouse Hobbs, Ren Narita, and Shota Umino. His next challenger is EVIL, the diabolical leader of the House of Torture.

EVIL wants to make sure he's got backup from his stable when Moxley comes to NJPW Dominion on June 9 in Osaka, which is why he demanded that a stipulation be added to their title match. The Bullet Club star trashed Mox in an interview on New Japan's site yesterday:

Trending

"Since this low-life mud show ‘wrestler’ wants to run away from any kind of a fair fight under IWGP rules, then I have something for him. June 9 in Osaka Jo Hall, a Lumberjack Match for the title. That way, he has no escape."

New Japan has now confirmed that the two will battle in a Lumberjack Match at the pay-per-view.

Expand Tweet

Matt Cardona challenges Jon Moxley to a title match

EVIL isn't the only one after Jon Moxley's championship, as The Purveyor of Violence has fought off several challengers in eliminator matches recently. It now seems that former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona wants in on the action as well.

Cardona has become something of a belt collector on the independent scene, having won multiple titles around the world in the last few years. Jon Moxley defeated the self-styled Indy God for the GCW World Championship back in September 2021, and the former Zack Ryder never got a rematch. Mox would go on to lose the title to Nick Gage a month later.

Matt Cardona still hasn't forgiven Moxley, and as a result, he wants a match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The 39-year-old took to X/Twitter with a challenge earlier this week:

"Hey @JonMoxley, there’s nothing wrong with @waltdisneyworld bro… And since you never gave me a rematch for the @GCWrestling_ World Title, how about you give me an opportunity at the @njpw1972 #IWGP World Title? @MajorWFPod," Cardona wrote.

Expand Tweet

Cardona recently made his AEW return to challenge Adam Copeland for the TNT Championship. While he was unsuccessful, The Indy God still managed to fulfill a longtime dream.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback