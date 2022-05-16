"I'm very disappointed" – Hugo Savinovich shares his biggest issue with AEW

Hugo Savinovich, the Spanish commentator for Lucha Libre AAA, gave his thoughts on AEW's problems in becoming a great wrestling company.

The Jacksonville-based promotion currently has a large roster filled with top talent. However, some weren't prominently featured on TV, being slated into its internet shows, Dark and Dark: Elevation.

AEW also has its share of problems with ratings, especially on Rampage, where its numbers have lately been declining.

During his interview on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, Savinovich said Tony Khan's company has the tools to become successful. However, he added that AEW should also make it right on when to build an upstart talent. He also pointed out the declining ratings on its shows, Dynamite and Rampage:

"AEW has the potential, not of beating WWE but of becoming a great wrestling company. You have to forget WWE and if they do the thing...but I'm very disappointed because I see that they [AEW] try to do so many things that....there's just so many things that a wrestling aficionado can remember the show, you know. Don't bombard fans too much that 'what the heck happened tonight,' you know. And then, you have to know when to build a new talent and when it's not the right moment to build a new talent because it's not working, you know, that you're beating NXT. But, even the ratings combined of them wouldn't make for a good prime time wrestling show." (from 1:12 to 2:03)

You can watch the clip from this interview here:

Eric Bischoff believes AEW only accommodates hardcore fans compared to WWE

Savinovich wasn't the only one to state their thoughts about Tony Khan's company, as former WCW President Eric Bischoff commented on how AEW approached fans.

In an episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff compared the two companies, saying AEW tends to cater to hardcore wrestling fans while WWE focuses on reaching out to a wider audience:

“I would say that AEW probably has an 80% lock on the internet wrestling audience. Those people who are most active on the internet, 75-80% of them are probably really big AEW fans and that’s the market that AEW is targeting and catering and reacting to whereas WWE is catering to and building a broader audience. Not just that hardcore wrestling fan, dream match, highflying spectacle audience." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Eric Bischoff @EBischoff



If AEW ever wants to get the other 900 fans in the room, they'll need to stop booking for one small segment of the audience.



Hear the rest of the debate on



RAW #WWE Better storytelling = GrowthIf AEW ever wants to get the other 900 fans in the room, they'll need to stop booking for one small segment of the audience.Hear the rest of the debate on @83Weeks and AdFreeShows.com RAW #WWE Better storytelling = GrowthIf AEW ever wants to get the other 900 fans in the room, they'll need to stop booking for one small segment of the audience.Hear the rest of the debate on @83Weeks and AdFreeShows.com#WWERAW #WWE https://t.co/JRCZq8l8g1

Several wrestling personalities like Savinovich didn't hesitate to give their opinions about All Elite Wrestling. It'll be interesting to see how AEW approaches those remarks and turn them into positive results.

What are your thoughts on Hugo Savinovich's thoughts on All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below!

