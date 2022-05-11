"WWE is catering to and building a broader audience" - Eric Bischoff thinks AEW's creative strategy is weak compared to its counterpart

Eric Bischoff has been relentless in his criticism of AEW as he recently compared WWE with the former's creative strategy.

The WWE Hall of Famer was the brains behind the famous nWo (New World Order) stable in WCW, which is considered one of the greatest factions in the history of wrestling. He has also made a few appearances on All Elite Wrestling, most recently on May 28, 2021, to host a party for the Inner Circle on Dynamite.

Despite these cameo appearances, Eric Bischoff has not held back in pointing out weaknesses in Tony Khan's company. In an episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Bischoff commented on WWE's appeal to a broader audience instead of a smaller target group like the All Elite Promotion.

“I would say that AEW probably has an 80% lock on the internet wrestling audience. Those people who are most active on the internet, 75-80% of them are probably really big AEW fans and that’s the market that AEW is targeting and catering and reacting to whereas WWE is catering to and building a broader audience. Not just that hardcore wrestling fan, dream match, highflying spectacle audience.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Eric Bischoff has decades of experience to base his opinions on. Only time will tell if Khan's decisions push his company in a positive direction in the future.

AEW star CM Punk slammed Eric Bischoff on social media a while back

Eric Bischoff's criticism of All Elite Wrestling has drawn the ire of CM Punk recently, who took to Twitter to mock the WWE Hall of Famer.

Bischoff recently appeared on the 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about how Tony Khan's company needs better storytelling to attract casual audiences. This opinion seemingly did not sit well with the Second City Saint, who had denied the existence of casual wrestling fans a while back.

Punk shared a tweet savagely mocking the supposed irrelevance of veterans like Eric Bischoff.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Eric Bischoff has been relentless in his criticism of #AEW . His latest victim? CM Punk. Eric Bischoff has been relentless in his criticism of #AEW. His latest victim? CM Punk. https://t.co/ZmzBu3XhkY

CM Punk's statement has drawn flak from fans lately. It remains to be seen if this altercation will turn into a serious social media rivalry in the future.

