WWE veteran comments on possible reason Cody Rhodes decided to leave AEW

Cody Rhodes has been the franchise player for AEW since its inception. The company was born out of his and The Elite's desire to expand wrestling outside WWE. AEW has since risen to rival WWE. But three years later, the era of Cody Rhodes in AEW appears to be at an end.

The company announced that the grandson of a plumber would be departing the promotion, sparking speculation over the ongoings behind the curtain. Legendary wrestling manager Hugo Savinovich discussed a potential reason on UnSKripted, citing a possible change of the guard creatively.

"other people were reporting to us that their relationship is really bad and it all happened when Tony decided he was going to be the number one kahuna, the boss, and he was the owner so it took the creative power from all the vice persons and mainly from Cody Rhodes who was a founder with Tony and that was not working" (17:38-18:04)

The Elite have become renowned names in the world of professional wrestling and, as such, commanded vast interest in their services when they entered free agency. Despite receiving offers from WWE, the decision was made instead to go with Tony Khan and establish AEW. Cody and Co. served as Executive Vice Presidents involved in the creative process.

Hugo Savinovich also chose some of the best wrestlers and wrestling moments of the year. You can also vote for your favorite wrestlers by clicking HERE.

Cody Rhodes appears set to make the switch from AEW to WWE

It hasn't taken long for reports to emerge that Cody is set for a WWE return. The former TNT Champion will command attention wherever he lands but a return to WWE is the most viable destination as his All-Elite run concludes.

WWE is where it all began for Cody Rhodes, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes earned moderate success as an Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion. But even with titles etched to his record, it never felt as though he had fulfilled his second-generation superstar potential.

Making the return as a former EVP and main event attraction for their top promotional rival, Cody could make a return similar to that of Drew McIntyre: from midcard obscurity to the main event.

(If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video)

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Pratik Singh