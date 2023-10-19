Hulk Hogan and multiple WWE legends namedropped on AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was name-dropped by none other than his long-time rival Sting on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

Tony Khan infamously banned the Hulkster and his ex-wife, Linda Hogan, after they had voiced their opinions against the BLM protests that had gripped the United States in 2020.

During a fiery promo this week, the Stinger name-dropped some of the biggest names in the world of wrestling. He also named some WWE and WCW icons in what was a powerful speech:

“But Hulk Hogan transcended wrestling, and I did learn something from the guy. So I gotta give something to him on that. One of the guys I really want to give a lot to is the Nature Boy Ric Flair. Thank you, Ric, thank you for all the moments,” he said. [1:16 - 1:43]

The Stinger also went on to name icons like Lex Luger and the late great Dusty Rhodes in an emotional moment for the former WCW Champion.

“It makes me think about all the years traveling up and down the road with guys like the total package Lex Luger. Rick and Scotty Steiner, Buff Bagwell. They are some names from the past... We look at the generation ahead of us, the guys that shaped my career. Guys like Dusty Rhodes. Dusty Rhodes being the most charismatic human being I've ever seen in my whole life. Unreal Dusty, love you.” [0:38 - 1:15]

Toward the end of that speech, Sting revealed that he would be retiring after the Revolution pay-per-view in 2024.

What do you make of Sting Hulk Hogan in his speech? Sound off in the comments below.

