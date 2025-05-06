Hulk Hogan praises AEW star; hilariously botches his name

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has been making headlines in recent weeks with his announcement of a new promotion, Real American Freestyle Wrestling (RAFW). Hogan is starting this new wrestling venture alongside Eric Bischoff and Chad Bronstein.
Hogan and Bischoff are doing a media run ahead of the company's launch this August. The duo pitched RAFW as an alternative to reality TV, an unscripted format that blends athleticism with compelling backstories to hook viewers emotionally. During his recent interviews, The Hulkster praised amateur wrestlers' transition into pro wrestling and listed a few athletes who had impressed him over the years. While naming the stars, the veteran botched the name of a current AEW star: Shelton Benjamin.
While Hogan meant to credit Shelton Benjamin, he instead called him "Benjamin Shelton." The slip-up didn't go unnoticed, especially since it came in the context of highlighting Benjamin's impact. To make matters worse, the veteran also incorrectly claimed he wrestled Brock Lesnar after Lesnar's UFC run during his interview with TMZ. This is a mix-up of timelines, as the 71-year-old's matches with The Beast Incarnate happened in 2002, years before the former Universal Champion stepped inside an octagon in 2008.
"I’ve been in the ring with some really crazy wrestlers. Like, I got Brock Lesnar right after he left the UFC. I got him first. I got Kurt Angle when his eyeballs used to roll back like a shark and he’d come after me. You know, Benjamin Shelton, all these different guys that I’ve had the opportunity to see adapt to our business. And I said, you know something, there’s something there with these amateur guys," Hogan said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]
AEW star Shelton Benjamin slams Hulk Hogan for name botch
After seeing the interviews in which Hulk Hogan mistakenly referred to him as "Benjamin Shelton," the AEW star responded to The Hulkster in kind.
Taking to X/Twitter, the current AEW World Tag Team Champion called out Hogan not just for the slip-up but for bringing his name up at all.
Benjamin even reminded fans of Hulk Hogan's 2015 controversial rant, stating he lost all respect for him that day. The Golden Standard told the veteran to keep his name out of his mouth, firmly shutting the door on any notion of shared history or mutual admiration.