Hulk Hogan praises AEW star; hilariously botches his name

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has been making headlines in recent weeks with his announcement of a new promotion, Real American Freestyle Wrestling (RAFW). Hogan is starting this new wrestling venture alongside Eric Bischoff and Chad Bronstein.

Ad

Hogan and Bischoff are doing a media run ahead of the company's launch this August. The duo pitched RAFW as an alternative to reality TV, an unscripted format that blends athleticism with compelling backstories to hook viewers emotionally. During his recent interviews, The Hulkster praised amateur wrestlers' transition into pro wrestling and listed a few athletes who had impressed him over the years. While naming the stars, the veteran botched the name of a current AEW star: Shelton Benjamin.

Ad

Trending

While Hogan meant to credit Shelton Benjamin, he instead called him "Benjamin Shelton." The slip-up didn't go unnoticed, especially since it came in the context of highlighting Benjamin's impact. To make matters worse, the veteran also incorrectly claimed he wrestled Brock Lesnar after Lesnar's UFC run during his interview with TMZ. This is a mix-up of timelines, as the 71-year-old's matches with The Beast Incarnate happened in 2002, years before the former Universal Champion stepped inside an octagon in 2008.

Ad

"I’ve been in the ring with some really crazy wrestlers. Like, I got Brock Lesnar right after he left the UFC. I got him first. I got Kurt Angle when his eyeballs used to roll back like a shark and he’d come after me. You know, Benjamin Shelton, all these different guys that I’ve had the opportunity to see adapt to our business. And I said, you know something, there’s something there with these amateur guys," Hogan said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW star Shelton Benjamin slams Hulk Hogan for name botch

After seeing the interviews in which Hulk Hogan mistakenly referred to him as "Benjamin Shelton," the AEW star responded to The Hulkster in kind.

Taking to X/Twitter, the current AEW World Tag Team Champion called out Hogan not just for the slip-up but for bringing his name up at all.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Benjamin even reminded fans of Hulk Hogan's 2015 controversial rant, stating he lost all respect for him that day. The Golden Standard told the veteran to keep his name out of his mouth, firmly shutting the door on any notion of shared history or mutual admiration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More