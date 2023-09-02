Hulk Hogan's former partner announced to debut in AEW

A former partner of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is scheduled to make his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debut on the upcoming episode of Collision. The star in question is Dennis Rodman.

The Jacksonville-based promotion recently shared a tweet on its official X (Twitter) account to announce the debut of the NBA Hall of Famer, Dennis Rodman, on the September 9, 2023, episode of Collision at the United Center, Chicago.

The tweet said:

"What will happen when the unpredictable @NBA Hall Of Famer #theWorm @dennisrodman returns to the @UnitedCenter, TOMORROW when Saturday Night #AEWCollision is LIVE from Chicago?!?"

Dennis Rodman is a multiple-time NBA Champion and made in-ring appearances in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in the 1990s. Rodman debuted in WCW in March 1997 as Hollywood Hulk Hogan's friend and soon joined the New World Order (NWO). He competed in a tag team match alongside Hulk Hogan against Lex Luger and The Giant but ultimately lost.

Dennis also helped Hulk Hogan win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship by interfering as the Imposter Sting in his match against Lex Luger. The NBA Hall of Famer feuded with Randy Savage in 1999 and lost to him in a singles match at the Road Wild pay-per-view.

AEW star will challenge WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat at All Out

On the upcoming Episode of AEW Collision, Ricky Starks will challenge Ricky The Dragon Steamboat for a Strap Match at All Out as advertised by the official AEW account.

Last month, Starks challenged CM Punk for the 'Real' World Championship with Steamboat as the Guest Referee. The Absolute lost the match and assaulted the veteran out of frustration. Due to his actions, Starks received a four-week suspension, which ends on the upcoming edition of Collision, and the 33-year-old will be cleared to compete at Sunday's pay-per-view.

It was earlier reported that Ricky Starks was scheduled to face CM Punk in the main event of All Out. Those plans might have changed as CM Punk was reportedly suspended due to the backstage altercation with Jack Perry during All In. Things will become more clear on the upcoming episode of Collision.

