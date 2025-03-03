"Hulk wouldn’t be a world champion today" - AEW veteran makes a massive claim about the WWE legend

Hulk Hogan is one of the most recognized wrestlers of all time. However, AEW veteran Tony Schiavone recently made a serious claim about him.

Ad

The Hulkster was probably the biggest wrestling star in the '80s and '90s. He was also one of the most well-known wrestlers of all time and the first to transition into pop culture. While many today may have their own opinions about the WWE Hall of Famer, it is hard to deny that most of the wrestling landscape wouldn't have evolved into what it is today without someone like Hogan.

Ad

Trending

That being said, the wrestling business has evolved significantly. This evolution raises the question of whether some of the legends who dominated the ring back in the day would still be able to achieve the same success in today's wrestling environment.

Speaking on the What Happened When podcast, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone touched upon the subject by acknowledging that Hulk Hogan was a world champion in one of the greatest wrestling decades of all time. However, he also stated that the Hulkster would not be a world champion today.

Ad

“Well, yeah. ‘80s music wouldn’t work today. Hulk was a champion, of course, during what I think, in my life, when I remember great times, to me, the ‘80s were the greatest decade of all time, and one of the things you remember during the ‘80s is Hulkamania. So yeah, Hulk wouldn’t be a world champion today," said the AEW veteran. [H/T Fightful]

Ad

Ad

AEW veteran Tony Schiavone is unhappy that Demolition have not been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Demolition was a popular tag team that worked for WWE between 1987 and 1991. During their short tenure with the company, they managed to win the tag team titles on three occasions. Recently, it was reported that Demolition signed a legends deal with WWE, allowing them to make more appearances for the company in the future.

Ad

This development sparked a conversation on the What Happened When podcast. When Conrad Thompson asked AEW commentator Tony Schiavone whether he thought Demolition should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Tony replied that it is a crime they are not already in the Hall of Fame, as they deserve to be in it.

“Absolutely. It’s a crime they’re not in it already. See, that’s what pi**es me off about that Hall of Fame. If you deserve to be in the Hall of Fame (…) I guess it happens with every Hall of Fame, right? There’s always people that are against you because they don’t like you or they had a problem with you, even though you may have deserved it."

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Demolition will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.