Hurt Syndicate member reflects on alliance with female WWE star

The Hurt Syndicate has been a dominant force in AEW and the members of the group Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP have done their best to tame the roster. However, the Standard of Excellence has had a relationship of cat and mouse for the past few years with a female WWE Superstar.

Michin earned recognition in 2024 after becoming a prominent name on the SmackDown roster. She was mainly involved in a feud with Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green. Meanwhile, Shelton Benjamin is currently holding the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Bobby Lashley. Benjamin and the WWE Superstar have been known for downplaying each other on social media for no apparent reason.

Their online beef has become prominent among wrestling fans, and recently Benjamin discussed how their relationship turned out to be the way it is. While speaking on The F Y'all Podcast with C.T. Fletcher, the former WWE Superstar revealed that he had developed a sibling-like relationship with Michin over the years.

"Of course, she was an attractive girl, so my first thought is, 'Hmm.' But then I got to know her. It was definitely one of those situations where I'm like, 'No. I really like her as a friend.' So I'm not gonna try to do the creep thing, and try to — you know. So we develop a big brother/little sister relationship," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin talks highly of Chad Gable

Chad Gable has been one of the important workhorses for the Stamford-based promotion. He has been showcasing his talent for a few years now.

While speaking on Talk Is Jericho, the Hurt Syndicate member applauded Gable's efforts and mentality towards the sport, and willingness to do whatever it took to get the job done.

"That guy is special whether fans realize it or not. He’s got a blue collar mentality, he’s uber talented, he’s dedicated, he’ll do whatever you need him to," Benjamin said.

It will be interesting to see if Michin ever joins the Hurt Syndicate in the future years.

