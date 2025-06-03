Hurt Syndicate's new member in AEW teased; huge hint dropped

A Hurt Syndicate member has teased adding a new member to the group. MJF was inducted into the faction a few weeks ago. Now, Shelton Benjamin has teased a former WWE star could be a part of the Hurt Syndicate soon.
WWE has decided not to renew numerous contracts over the past couple of days. Fans were appalled to learn that the global sports entertainment juggernaut will not be renewing R-Truth's contract. While fans could cope with the former 24/7 Champion's loss, they learned some shocking news. Carlito, one of the key members of Judgement Day, announced his departure.
Recently, Shelton Benjamin took to Instagram and shared an old picture of Carlito and him in suits, possibly teasing the WWE veteran's arrival in AEW.
"Hey Briz, Nice suit. Hmmmmmm," he wrote.
Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE
The former Intercontinental Champion returned to WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble event. After a few sporadic appearances, Carlito became an official Judgement Day member. Unfortunately, his time in the company came to an end as he announced his exit.
Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin calls himself a 'geek'
The reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion has been one of the top veterans in the industry, but still has some interesting habits. If anything, this makes the Hurt Syndicate member connected with more fans.
While speaking on Energis, Shelton Benjamin claimed that whenever he goes out to events like Comic-Con, he has to restrain himself from buying merchandise and collectibles.
“I’m excited with them. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. That and voiceovers. I’m a big kid. Not only am I a big kid, I’m a big geek. I went to San Diego Comic Con for the first time, and I had to give my agent my wallet [because I didn’t trust myself]. There’s no way. Every penny I made signing autographs would have gone to buying stuff," he said.
It will be interesting to see if the Hurt Syndicate manages to add one more member to the group.