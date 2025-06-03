Hurt Syndicate's new member in AEW teased; huge hint dropped

A Hurt Syndicate member has teased adding a new member to the group. MJF was inducted into the faction a few weeks ago. Now, Shelton Benjamin has teased a former WWE star could be a part of the Hurt Syndicate soon.

WWE has decided not to renew numerous contracts over the past couple of days. Fans were appalled to learn that the global sports entertainment juggernaut will not be renewing R-Truth's contract. While fans could cope with the former 24/7 Champion's loss, they learned some shocking news. Carlito, one of the key members of Judgement Day, announced his departure.

Recently, Shelton Benjamin took to Instagram and shared an old picture of Carlito and him in suits, possibly teasing the WWE veteran's arrival in AEW.

Trending

"Hey Briz, Nice suit. Hmmmmmm," he wrote.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

The former Intercontinental Champion returned to WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble event. After a few sporadic appearances, Carlito became an official Judgement Day member. Unfortunately, his time in the company came to an end as he announced his exit.

Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin calls himself a 'geek'

The reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion has been one of the top veterans in the industry, but still has some interesting habits. If anything, this makes the Hurt Syndicate member connected with more fans.

While speaking on Energis, Shelton Benjamin claimed that whenever he goes out to events like Comic-Con, he has to restrain himself from buying merchandise and collectibles.

“I’m excited with them. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. That and voiceovers. I’m a big kid. Not only am I a big kid, I’m a big geek. I went to San Diego Comic Con for the first time, and I had to give my agent my wallet [because I didn’t trust myself]. There’s no way. Every penny I made signing autographs would have gone to buying stuff," he said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the Hurt Syndicate manages to add one more member to the group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More