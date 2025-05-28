The Hurt Syndicate member teases major plans outside AEW

A member of The Hurt Syndicate recently opened up about his potential ventures outside AEW. The star expressed his desire to pursue a career outside wrestling as a whole.

Shelton Benjamin has been in the wrestling industry for around two and a half decades now. He has gone on to have impressive runs in WWE, ROH, and NJPW, and he is now a part of the All Elite Wrestling roster. The Gold Standard is one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside Bobby Lashley.

During his recent appearance on the Energis podcast, Shelton spoke about wanting to pursue acting and voiceover work. He mentioned going to conventions and having to put a restraint on himself in terms of spending on merchandise, collectibles, or paraphernalia.

“I’m excited with them. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. That and voiceovers. I’m a big kid. Not only am I a big kid, I’m a big geek. I went to San Diego Comic Con for the first time, and I had to give my agent my wallet [because I didn’t trust myself]. There’s no way. Every penny I made signing autographs would have gone to buying stuff," he said.

The Hurt Syndicate member continued by mentioning how he would pursue these ventures whenever an opportunity opened up.

"With acting and ventures I want to get into, I’m on the clock now. This stuff has to work. I don’t have time to wonder or hope. I try to pick up a breadcrumb as soon as I see it. If I hear something profound or even strange, I try to pick up on it as soon as possible. I’m on the clock. This has to work.” [H/T: Fightful]

The Hurt Syndicate successfully defended its title at Double or Nothing

Last weekend at Double or Nothing, The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin put the AEW World Tag Team Title on the line against The Sons of Texas. For the first time, they made their entrance alongside new member MJF.

It was a closer contest than expected, as Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara put up a fight. Friedman tried to get involved, but his assistance was turned down as Lashley could handle it on his own. However, The All Mighty appreciated the gesture made by the former AEW World Champion. Eventually, the duo ended up winning the contest.

The Hurt Syndicate looks to be the most dominant tag team in the company, and with MJF now in its corner, the faction as a whole looks untouchable.

