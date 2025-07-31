“Hurts a lot”- Fans go berserk after major AEW names take a subtle shot at Cody Rhodes

Major AEW stars have seemingly fired a shot at Cody Rhodes in one of their recent posts. Fans understood the reference and gave their reactions to the situation.Earlier today on Dynamite, the Young Bucks felt the effects of no longer being EVPs. As a way for AEW to get back to them, the production gave Matthew and Nicholas a &quot;Jobber entrance&quot; for their tag team match against The Outrunners. To add salt to the wound, Bucks' entrance graphics were generic, and this only read &quot;Talent name,&quot; as if they were local competitors.Interestingly, Cody Rhodes talked about feeling disrespected in AEW before he left the promotion for WWE in his interview with Bill Simmons today. Following the interview and Dynamite, the Jackson Brothers took to X/Twitter afterward and seemingly called out the disrespect done to them while subtly taking a shot at their former colleague.Fans have reacted to the situation on X, and many understood the references. They wondered if they were directly referencing their former AEW EVP partner. Others joined in the fun by playing along with them. One fan sided with Rhodes, claiming he was still right in saying this.Fans react to the Young Bucks' post on X.What did Cody Rhodes say about his time with AEW?Earlier today, just as AEW Dynamite was taking place, clips of Cody Rhodes' interview with Bill Simmons surfaced.He was asked about his time with AEW and how things eventually led to his exit. The American Nightmare mentioned how there was bad blood, but also respect and love. He felt disrespected as he played a part in building the company with his friends, and he wouldn't tolerate this.“There’s clearly bad blood, but there’s also clearly respect and love. But feeling disrespected at something I built with my friends… that we built, feeling disrespected there… I wouldn’t stand for it,&quot; he said. [H/T - Wrestling Observer Newsletter]The move by Cody to leave AEW seems to have benefited both sides. Rhodes went on to finally win a world title in WWE, while the Tony Khan-led promotion has been on a great roll as of late.