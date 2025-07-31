  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Cody Rhodes
  • “Hurts a lot”- Fans go berserk after major AEW names take a subtle shot at Cody Rhodes

“Hurts a lot”- Fans go berserk after major AEW names take a subtle shot at Cody Rhodes

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 31, 2025 09:09 GMT
Cody Rhodes is a former AEW EVP who is now one of WWE
Cody Rhodes is a former AEW EVP who is now one of WWE's biggest stars [Photo: wwe.com]

Major AEW stars have seemingly fired a shot at Cody Rhodes in one of their recent posts. Fans understood the reference and gave their reactions to the situation.

Ad

Earlier today on Dynamite, the Young Bucks felt the effects of no longer being EVPs. As a way for AEW to get back to them, the production gave Matthew and Nicholas a "Jobber entrance" for their tag team match against The Outrunners. To add salt to the wound, Bucks' entrance graphics were generic, and this only read "Talent name," as if they were local competitors.

Interestingly, Cody Rhodes talked about feeling disrespected in AEW before he left the promotion for WWE in his interview with Bill Simmons today. Following the interview and Dynamite, the Jackson Brothers took to X/Twitter afterward and seemingly called out the disrespect done to them while subtly taking a shot at their former colleague.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Fans have reacted to the situation on X, and many understood the references. They wondered if they were directly referencing their former AEW EVP partner. Others joined in the fun by playing along with them. One fan sided with Rhodes, claiming he was still right in saying this.

Fans react to the Young Bucks&#039; post on X.
Fans react to the Young Bucks' post on X.

What did Cody Rhodes say about his time with AEW?

Earlier today, just as AEW Dynamite was taking place, clips of Cody Rhodes' interview with Bill Simmons surfaced.

Ad

He was asked about his time with AEW and how things eventually led to his exit. The American Nightmare mentioned how there was bad blood, but also respect and love. He felt disrespected as he played a part in building the company with his friends, and he wouldn't tolerate this.

“There’s clearly bad blood, but there’s also clearly respect and love. But feeling disrespected at something I built with my friends… that we built, feeling disrespected there… I wouldn’t stand for it," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Observer Newsletter]
Ad

The move by Cody to leave AEW seems to have benefited both sides. Rhodes went on to finally win a world title in WWE, while the Tony Khan-led promotion has been on a great roll as of late.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications