"I actually don't care one way or the other" - Otis reacts to the possibility of former SmackDown Tag Team Champions returning to WWE

WWE Superstar Otis was questioned about the possibility of former SmackDown Tag Team FTR (FKA The Revival) returning to the company.

During an interview at a WWE event for the Special Olympics at the Royal Rumble weekend, Otis, a former RAW Tag Team Champion, expressed his thoughts about the possibility of FTR returning to the promotion and facing off against Alpha Academy.

Otis stated that he doesn't have a preference regarding the return of FTR and potentially facing Alpha Academy. He said that both wrestlers are good people, and if they want to work together, he is open to the idea.

"I actually don't care one way or the other. They're both great men. If they want to come over here and do business, let's do business," said Otis. (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

FTR's contract with AEW expires in April, and their future with the company is uncertain. They previously worked for the Stamford-based promotion from 2014 to 2020, and a return has been speculated.

FTR and Alpha Academy have never faced each other, as the latter was formed after the former left.

FTR's Dax Harwood refused to do a segment with WWE Superstar

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, formerly known as "The Revival," have held the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships three times.

Dax Harwood recently spoke about an instance where he declined an opportunity to take part in a storyline with Randy Orton.

"We were called by the WWE travel services to tell us that we were needed for 'RAW' and we lost it," Harwood said. "We said, 'absolutely not.' They said, 'Well, right now, the creative [plans are] you guys are coming in and are going to attack Randy, and then 'NXT' is going to come in and jump you guys and beat you down.' We said, 'No, absolutely not. We're not coming in to do that." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Harwood spoke about his dissatisfaction with the travel team's creative ideas, which Heyman promised to change after speaking to Vince McMahon.

What are your thoughts on FTR's potential return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes