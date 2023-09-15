"I am on another level" - Will Ospreay puts AEW, WWE, and NJPW rosters on notice

Will Ospreay seems to have major aspirations ahead for the future, and it doesn't seem like he'll let anyone get in his way. In a recent interview, the star put the entire pro wrestling industry on notice.

Ospreay has been exposing himself to the Western wrestling audience since crossing over with AEW, which has even put him on the radar of WWE. However, it seems like the star doesn't think there's an active wrestler today who can compare to him.

During a recent interview with NJPW, Will Ospreay boldly claimed that he's above any other star in pro wrestling.

"I’ve said for so long, that little catchphrase. ‘My name’s Will Ospreay and I am on another level’. I say it as a catchphrase, but I genuinely do mean it. I genuinely believe I’m on a level above any other professional wrestler."

Ospreay continued:

"I want to see if anyone can knock me off my throne, and I don’t think that anyone can. I don’t think there’s anyone that can say they are consistently, on point, the best in the world. I don’t think anyone can, not in AEW, not in WWE and not in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Nobody can say they’re better than Will Ospreay." (H/T: NJPW).

Expand Tweet

Missed out on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results here.

Will Ospreay seemingly took a shot at top AEW star Orange Cassidy

While many fans see the potential Ospreay has to become a global megastar, some veterans have claimed to agree. Despite clashing with him at All In, Chris Jericho has faith that his former rival will someday become the hottest free agent.

During the same interview, Will Ospreay also seemingly took a shot at Orange Cassidy while proclaiming that the wrestling world revolves around him.

"I don’t do anything gimmicky in my matches. I don’t dance, I don’t have my hands in my pockets, don’t try to make people laugh. I get in the ring, the bell rings and I’m better than anyone else. So for me, whatever I choose to do, wherever I go, the wrestling world revolves around me."

Expand Tweet

With the Western wrestling audience now catching wind of Ospreay after he spent years in Japan, it remains to be seen if he'll find a permanent home for himself in the States. Only time will tell, but he could easily jump to AEW or WWE in the future.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here