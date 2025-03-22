"I would answer if they called" - 48-year-old ex-WWE star open to joining AEW

AEW has employed its fair share of former WWE Superstars, and the young promotion has experienced plenty of success with a balanced roster of top-tier veterans and younger, home-grown stars. Ex-WWE talent Maven has now given some insight on whether he would join Tony Khan's company.

Maven became famous for winning WWE's inaugural season of Tough Enough in 2001. The 48-year-old found moderate success in the Stamford-based promotion, but after being released in 2005, he never returned. In a recent Q&A video on his YouTube channel, the veteran claimed that he would be willing to work for the company again in the right role.

He had a similar answer to the question of whether he'd work for AEW. Maven claimed that, while his in-ring days were behind him, he'd pick up the phone if the right position opened up:

"Just like my answer with WWE, I would answer if they called. They have not called, so I have no plans on going to AEW. I also think that at this point in my life, being 48 years old, my in-ring days, they’re behind me. So that would mean going to, whether it be WWE or AEW, I would be more of a commentary, a managerial role. Those jobs are hard to come by, and I know a lot of the talking heads that are currently on both programs. They do a great job. They would have to see an opening, an opening that they thought I fit, and at the moment, they just don’t see it. Does it bother me? Not really. Actually, I kind of understand." [From 03:25 to 04:12]

Maven is hesitant to continue wrestling, even for AEW or WWE

Maven Huffman has found success outside the ring, and at 48 years old, he's not keen on taking too many risks. While the veteran has remained somewhat active in the ring over the last decade, he doesn't accept many offers to wrestle.

In the same video on his YouTube channel, Maven claimed that, while he still considers offers that won't be too taxing, he's not eager to get injured at this stage of his life:

"I still have people contact me all the time asking me if I will go do a show, if I got one more match in me, if I got another dropkick left in me. And my answer is always, no, I can't risk getting injured at this point. I don't want to be on crutches for six months. I don't want to have surgery after surgery anymore. So, I'm not going to say I'll never wrestle again but it would have to be the right scenario, the right opportunity would have to present itself and that opportunity would have to have a lot of zeros following it."

Unfortunately for Maven, AEW fans tend to expect a lot from the company's in-ring talent. Thus, unless a managerial role opens up, it doesn't seem that the former WWF Hardcore Champion will be joining Tony Khan's promotion anytime soon.

