"I can't risk getting injured at this point" - Ex-WWE champion reveals if he has retired from wrestling

A former WWE champion has not wrestled in nearly a year. He recently addressed whether he would ever step back inside the squared circle.

Maven had a four-year run in the Stamford-based company where he held the Hardcore Championship three times. After his departure in 2005, he briefly worked for TNA before stepping away from professional wrestling. However, the 48-year-old has made a few returns to the ring over the past decade. He last wrestled in March 2024 in a 30-man Last Stand Rumble at a Reality of Wrestling event.

While answering the most searched questions about him on Google in a new video he posted on his YouTube channel, Maven disclosed whether he plans to wrestle again. He claimed it would have to be under the right circumstances.

"[Does Maven Huffman still wrestle?] Occasionally, but it has to be the right circumstance. Last year when Booker [T.] called me and wanted me to come out and wrestle in his Royal Rumble-style event and I knew it was an easy match, wasn't going to be something that was too labor-intensive on my body, on my old and aging and injured body, then the answer was easy, yes," he said.

The former Hardcore Champion pointed out that he does not want to risk getting injured at this point in his life. Hence, he declines many offers to return to the ring, stating that he would only do it if an opportunity presented itself.

"And I still have people contact me all the time asking me if I will go do a show, if I got one more match in me, if I got another dropkick left in me. And my answer is always, no, I can't risk getting injured at this point. I don't want to be on crutches for six months. I don't want to have surgery after surgery anymore. So, I'm not going to say I'll never wrestle again but it would have to be the right scenario, the right opportunity would have to present itself and that opportunity would have to have a lot of zeros following it." [From 4:24 - 5:26]

The former Hardcore Champion addressed potentially returning to WWE

Maven last wrestled in a WWE ring in June 2005 when he and The Heart Throbs lost to Rosey, The Hurricane, and Val Venis in a six-man tag team match on Sunday Night Heat.

In the same recent video he posted on his YouTube channel, Maven discussed whether there is a possibility of him making a comeback to the Stamford-based company after almost 20 years.

"I would like to think that a return is a slight possibility, but I also have to recognize my age and I have to recognize just how different the company is now as opposed to when I left 20 years ago. Yeah, that's right, it's been 20 years since I was not only in a WWE ring but working for the WWE under any capacity. If they were planning on doing something with me, a seed would have taken hold, taken root, and an idea would have sprouted up already, although if they called I'd answer the phone," he said.

It would be interesting to see if we will ever witness the 48-year-old perform again inside a WWE ring.

